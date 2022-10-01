Utah State Soccer Loses to Wyoming, 2-1

Box Score

LARAMIE, Wyoming – Utah State soccer lost, 2-1, to Wyoming on Thursday in the team’s first loss of Mountain West play this season.

In a game that started as a defensive battle, the Aggies capitalized on the chances they did generate, placing four of their five shots in the first half on goal. Freshman Kaylie Chambers broke open the scoring in the 40th minute, connecting on a cross from the sophomore Tenzi Knowles and slotting the shot into the net to give Utah State a 1-0 lead just before halftime. The Aggie defense proved stingy over the first 45 minutes, allowing a mere two shots and only one shot on goal.

The Cowgirls made the first move of the second half, however, equalizing the match at one apiece in the 47th minute off a goal from Alyssa Bedard. USU increased the pressure in search of a game-winning goal over the remainder of the match, narrowly missing out on recapturing the lead on several occasions.

In the game’s final moments, a Wyoming counterattack led to a corner kick for the Cowgirls, where Olivia Stutzman headed the ensuing kick inside the near post to take a 2-1 lead in the 89th minute. A last-ditch effort in the final 90 seconds by the Aggies was unable to produce a chance at goal.

USU held an 11-8 advantage in total shots for the match, including a 6-3 lead in shots on goal. The Aggies also held a narrow edge in possession, holding the ball for 52 percent of the match.

The loss dropped the Aggies to 2-1-0 in conference play and 5-3-4 on the season.

Utah State will look to rebound in the second half of its two-match road trip on Sunday, October 2, at 1 pm (MT) when they face off versus Colorado State.

