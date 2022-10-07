Utah State Soccer Loses to Colorado College, 1-0

Utah State soccer lost to Colorado College, 1-0, on Thursday at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field, snapping USU’s home unbeaten streak at eight games. The Aggies had not lost at home since Oct. 8, 2021.

“I don’t want to take any credit away from Colorado College,” head Coach Manny Martins said. “There’s a reason that they’ve been getting results. They played their game.. In general, our energy wasn’t where it was supposed to be. Our game-changers today didn’t bring the energy that we were supposed to have . As a coaching staff, we have to figure out a way to prepare them so they can come out just right.”

For the sixth game in a row, USU outnumbered its opponent in both shots and shots on goal. The Aggies tallied 13 shots on the afternoon to CC’s four and also held a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Tigers, however, made their one shot on goal count as Adelaide Gaffney scored what ultimately proved to be the game’s deciding goal in the 23rd minute.

Utah State’s best chance at an equalizer came in the 63rd minute off a corner kick. A scrum for possession inside the six-yard box gave USU several attempts at a goal, but the Aggies were unable to squeeze a shot through the Tigers’ defense. Colorado College goalkeeper Ally Wakeman recorded seven saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Tigers.

The match is only the third time the Aggies have been shut out this season. It is Utah State’s first time being shut out at home under head Coach Manny Martins as the Aggies had scored at least one goal in 23 consecutive home matches prior to Thursday, dating back to the 2019 season.

With the loss, USU drops to 5-4-5 on the season with a 2-2-1 mark in Mountain West action, dropping the Aggies out of first place in the conference standings.

“I think we’re at a place now that we’re not used to being in,” Martins said. “Being a team that’s tied for first, teams prepare to play you. In the past, I’m not sure that was the case. We have to learn to accept that and embrace the pressure because we’re going to get everyone’s best shot .”

Utah State will look to rebound in another home match when the Aggies host Air Force on Sunday, October 9, at 1 pm (MT) at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field.

