Utah State soccer fought to a 2-2 draw at Colorado State on Sunday. The draw preserves USU’s stance atop the Mountain West standings with seven points in conference play.

The Aggies opened the scoring in the fifth minute, their ninth time scoring first this season. Junior Alex Day intercepted a pass near midfield and launched a Rocket shot from just inside the attacking third, beating the Rams goalkeeper into the top left corner of the goal. USU’s lead was short-lived, however, as CSU equalized in the 20th minute with a goal from Taylor Bee off a corner kick.

The second half followed a similar arc as Utah State again Struck quickly as a senior Sammie Murdock fielded a pass from the sophomore Rine Yonah at the top of the penalty area in the 51st minute. Murdock turned and ricocheted her shot off the crossbar and in to restore USU’s one-goal lead. Colorado State answered again shortly thereafter with an equalizer from Liv Layton in the 63rd minute.

Both sides generated opportunities for a game-winning goal over the final 27 minutes, including two shots on goal by USU. The Aggies also earned three corner kicks in the final five minutes, but neither side was able to break the deadlock.

Utah State outshot Colorado State, 11-7, and maintained a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal. It is USU’s fifth straight contest in which they’ve outshot their opponent in both shots on goal and total shots.

With the draw, the Aggies moved to 5-3-5 on the season and 2-1-1 in Mountain West play. With seven points, Utah State remains tied for first alongside San José State and San Diego State after two weeks of conference play.

Utah State will look to get back in the win column when they return home to host Colorado College (4-4-3, 1-1-2 MW) on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 3 pm (MT) at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field.

