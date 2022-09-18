Utah State Soccer Defeats Northern Colorado in Non-Conference Finale, 1-0

GREELEY, Colorado – In the team’s non-conference finale, Utah State soccer powered their way to a 1-0 win over Northern Colorado on Sunday at Jackson Stadium.

Making her collegiate debut, freshman goalkeeper McKenzie Hunninghake anchored the defense en route to the shutout and allowed the Aggie offense to dictate much of the match. USU outshot the Bears in the contest, 19-5, including a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Utah State held the advantage throughout the first half as the team placed five shots on goal but were unable to best UNC goalkeeper Kaya Lindberg, who ended the game with eight saves. The Aggies increased the pressure in the second half in search of the match’s opening goal.

In the 75th minute, senior Sarah Taylor pushed the ball down the left side before flipping the field to freshman Tess Werts on the opposite flank. Werts’ cross into the box deflected off a UNC defender before falling to the feet of junior London Miller near the top of the 18-yard box. Miller Struck it cleanly into the side of the net to push the Aggies in front.

In the match’s final 15 minutes, USU maintained its pressure but could not find a second goal. Meanwhile, Hunninghake and the back line fended off several scoring chances from the Bears to preserve the clean sheet. Hunninghake finished with two saves.

The win moves Utah State to 3-2-4 for the season. The Aggies are now 10-3-5 in non-conference action under head Coach Manny Martins .

USU begins Mountain West play on Thursday, Sept. 22, when they travel to take on Nevada at 7:30 pm (MT). The Aggies will then host their conference home-opener next Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1 pm (MT), versus UNLV.

