Utah State Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule
USU will begin its spring season with an intrasquad Blue & White scrimmage to open the spring on Saturday, March 25, at 4 pm at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field.
Following the Blue & White scrimmage, the Aggies will venture to St. George, Utah, for a pair of games against Southern Utah and Utah Tech on Saturday, April 1. USU will first play the Thunderbirds at 11:30 am (MT), before facing off against the Trailblazers at 1:30 pm (MT). Utah State’s final road game of the spring will come next week at Utah on Saturday, April 8, at 5 pm (MT).
USU’s spring schedule will close with five straight home matches, beginning with a double-header on Saturday, April 15. The Aggies will open the day versus Utah Valley at 1 pm (MT), before also playing host to Weber State at 3 pm ( MT). Another home double-header awaits Utah State the following week on Saturday, April 22. The Aggies will play Boise State, the Lone Mountain West opponent on the spring schedule, at 3 pm (MT), before facing Idaho State at 5 pm (MT ).
Utah State’s final game of the spring schedule will come against Salt Lake CC on Saturday, April 29, at noon (MT), at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field.
Fans can follow Utah State soccer on Twitter, @USUSoccer, on Instagram, @USUSoccer, as well as on Facebook, at /USUSoccer. Aggie fans can also follow Utah State Athletics on Twitter, @USUAthletics, on Instagram, @USUAthletics and on Facebook at /USUAthletics.
2023 Utah State Soccer Spring Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (All Times MT)
|Saturday, March 25
|BLUE & WHITE
|LOGAN, UTAH
|4 p.m
|Saturday, April 1
|vs Southern Utah
|St. George, Utah
|11:30 a.m
|Saturday, April 1
|at Utah Tech
|St. George, Utah
|1:30 p.m
|Saturday, April 8
|at Utah
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|5 p.m
|Saturday, April 15
|UTAH VALLEY
|LOGAN, UTAH
|1 p.m
|Saturday, April 15
|WEBER STATE
|LOGAN, UTAH
|3 p.m
|Saturday, April 22
|BOISE STATE
|LOGAN, UTAH
|3 p.m
|Saturday, April 22
|IDAHO STATE
|LOGAN, UTAH
|5 p.m
|Saturday, April 29
|SALT LAKE CC
|LOGAN, UTAH
|Noon
*HOME MATCHES IN BOLD AND ALL CAPS
