Utah State Soccer Announces 2023 Spring Schedule

Manny Martins

Utah State soccer has released its 2023 spring schedule, as announced by head coachit’s Friday. The Aggies will compete against eight opponents in preparation for the 2023 regular season in the fall.

USU will begin its spring season with an intrasquad Blue & White scrimmage to open the spring on Saturday, March 25, at 4 pm at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field.

Following the Blue & White scrimmage, the Aggies will venture to St. George, Utah, for a pair of games against Southern Utah and Utah Tech on Saturday, April 1. USU will first play the Thunderbirds at 11:30 am (MT), before facing off against the Trailblazers at 1:30 pm (MT). Utah State’s final road game of the spring will come next week at Utah on Saturday, April 8, at 5 pm (MT).

USU’s spring schedule will close with five straight home matches, beginning with a double-header on Saturday, April 15. The Aggies will open the day versus Utah Valley at 1 pm (MT), before also playing host to Weber State at 3 pm ( MT). Another home double-header awaits Utah State the following week on Saturday, April 22. The Aggies will play Boise State, the Lone Mountain West opponent on the spring schedule, at 3 pm (MT), before facing Idaho State at 5 pm (MT ).

Utah State’s final game of the spring schedule will come against Salt Lake CC on Saturday, April 29, at noon (MT), at Chuck & Gloria Bell Field.

2023 Utah State Soccer Spring Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (All Times MT) Saturday, March 25 BLUE & WHITE LOGAN, UTAH 4 p.m Saturday, April 1 vs Southern Utah St. George, Utah 11:30 a.m Saturday, April 1 at Utah Tech St. George, Utah 1:30 p.m Saturday, April 8 at Utah Salt Lake City, Utah 5 p.m Saturday, April 15 UTAH VALLEY LOGAN, UTAH 1 p.m Saturday, April 15 WEBER STATE LOGAN, UTAH 3 p.m Saturday, April 22 BOISE STATE LOGAN, UTAH 3 p.m Saturday, April 22 IDAHO STATE LOGAN, UTAH 5 p.m Saturday, April 29 SALT LAKE CC LOGAN, UTAH Noon

*HOME MATCHES IN BOLD AND ALL CAPS

