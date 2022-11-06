Utah State Scores Touchdown On Field Goal Fake To Take Lead

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State took advantage of New Mexico penalties on their way to a Connor Coles rushing touchdown, taking a 14-10 second half lead.

After off-setting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against both teams on third down, it looked like the Aggies had wasted a chance at a touchdown.

Instead, the Aggie special teams unit ran their second fake of the day, allowing Coles to take the snap and score untouched, giving Utah State a 14-10 lead.

It was the first touchdown of Coles career.

New Mexico Lobos (2-6, 0-4) vs. Utah State Aggies (3-5, 2-2)

This is the 29th Matchup between New Mexico and Utah State, making it the 12th-most played series in USU program history. The Aggies hold a 15-13 all-time advantage in the series and are 8-4 against the Lobos in Logan.

Utah State has won each of the last five games in the series, including a 35-10 throttling in Albuquerque last season and a 41-27 Aggie win in 2020.

Utah State comes into this game off of a bye week, following a 28-14 loss to Wyoming. New Mexico, also coming off a bye week, fell at home 41-9 to Fresno State in their last game action.

USU has dealt with injuries across the board this season, especially at the quarterback position. When Bishop Davenport came on against Colorado StateUSU became the only FBS team to play four quarterbacks in 2022.

The bye week may have allowed the Aggies to get healthier.

“The open week came at a really good time for us,” Head Coach Blake Anderson said in his Weekly press conference. “I do think we’re gonna get some guys back to the field. It looks as if we’re trending in the right way. We will be healthier on Saturday against New Mexico.”

Utah State QB Cooper Legas is expected to start today vs. New Mexico after he, Levi Williams & Logan Bonner were out with injuries in the loss to Wyoming prior to the bye week. True freshman Bishop Davenport got the start with the Aggies down their top 3 quarterbacks. — CFB QB News (@GunslingerBuzz) November 5, 2022

Beyond health, it will be interesting to see how Utah State deals with off-field distractions after former Athletic Director John Hartwell stepped down to make sure ‘family comes first’.

Hartwell’s resignation came on the heels of a lawsuit Filed by former Utah State football player Patrick Maddox, who left the team in February.

The lawsuit, Filed in federal court, alleges retaliation after Maddox recorded Anderson making remarks about victims of sexual assault, according to Yahoo! Sports.

In the lawsuit, Maddox accuses the school and Coach Anderson of blackmail and retaliation for trying to help his friend in a lawsuit against the school for mishandling a sexual assault allegation.

Game Nine Captain

As they have done for each game this season, Utah State announced five player-captains against New Mexico. Graduate-senior running back Calvin Tyler Jr.; RS freshman wide receiver Take Tia; Graduate-senior defensive back Andre Grayson; graduate-senior safety Hunter Reynolds; and junior tight end Joshua Sterzer.

Stay Awhile & Listen

Every Utah State football game can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call. Fans can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Coverage of Utah State University Athletics from KSL Sports can be found here.

