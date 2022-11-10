Utah State Men’s Basketball Signs Three to 2023-24 Class

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball Coach Ryan Odom has announced the signing of three players to the 2023-24 signing class in Garrison Phelps (Phoenix, Arizona/St. Mary’s Catholic), Kalifa Sakho (Rouen, France/South Plains College) and Karson Templin (Fairview, Texas/Lovejoy HS) .

“I’m thrilled to welcome Karson, Garrison and Kalifa to the Utah State basketball family,” Odom said. “All three are tremendous young men who fit in perfectly with our program and culture. They each hit it off instantly with our players and staff, and I know we are all excited that they made the decision to be Aggies. Each of the three are high-level Athletes who love the game of basketball and I’m confident will be crowd favorites in the Spectrum.”

Phelps, a 6-6 guard, hails from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Phoenix, Arizona. The four-year letterwinner averaged 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his high school career, while shooting 58 percent from the field, 37 percent from behind the arc and 82 percent at the free throw line, Phelps was named the Defensive Player of the Year while also earning first-team all-state and all-Arizona honors. He led St. Mary’s Catholic HS to win the state championships as a junior, while making semifinal appearances in both his senior and sophomore campaigns.

“Garrison is an explosive wing with a lot of potential,” Odom said. “He will fit in well with our style offensively and will be able to stretch the defense. He is also a tough defender. As the son of a coach, he grew up around basketball and has a great feel for the game.”

Sakho, a 6-11 forward from Rouen, France, will transfer to Utah State from South Plains College. In his freshman campaign, Sakho appeared in 32 games, making 11 starts. He averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, while shooting 57.9 percent (84-of-145) from the field. Sakho has scored in double figures 10 times in his career, logging two double-doubles.

“Kalifa is a high-level athlete who is a terrific shot blocker and rim protector,” Odom said. “He runs the floor well and can finish inside. He will be an elite defensive presence for us.”

Templin, a 6-8 forward out of Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, averaged 15 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior. He was named the 10-5A district MVP, first-team all-district and 5A Texas all-region in 2021-22. Templin helped lead Lovejoy HS to win the 10-5A district, bi-district and area championships, while reaching the 5A Region II quarterfinals. As a sophomore, Templin was named the 10-5A Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-district. They helped lead Lovejoy HS to be the 10-5A district and bi-district champions, while also reaching the 5A Region II Area finals.

“Karson is an explosive forward with a high motor,” Odom said. “He is a tremendous rebounder with a nose for the ball and is a skilled and physical Offensive player. He will stretch the floor for us. Karson fits our program perfectly on and off the court.”

Utah State remains at home when the Aggies welcome Bradley to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 pm (MT).

