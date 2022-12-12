Utah State Men’s Basketball Garners National Attention with Votes in AP and Coaches Polls

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball received four votes in both the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll released on Monday.

Utah State is one of seven undefeated teams in the nation as the Aggies have started their season off 8-0. At 8-0, the Aggies are now tied alongside the 1961-62 Squad for the third-best start in program history and trail only the 9-0 mark set by USU in 1917-18 and 1938-39.

Utah State leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage at 43.7 percent (86-of-197), and is fifth in assists per game at 19.4. USU is seventh nationally in both points per game (86.0) and defensive rebounds per game (30.00), while ranking eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.60) and ninth in 3-pointers per game (10.8).

Junior guard Steven Ashworth is fourth in the Nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (4.22), fourth in 3-point percentage (54.4 percent) and fifth in 3-pointers per game (3.88), while grad forward Dan Akin is eighth in field goal percentage (70.2 percent).

Utah State next puts its unbeaten record on the line at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum versus a pair of in-state foes. The Aggies will first face Westminster on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 pm, before taking on Weber State on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m

