Utah State Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Televised Games

– Utah State men’s basketball will appear in 13 nationally televised games during the 2022-23 Mountain West season. The Mountain West announced the full slate of TV games on Thursday, with USU appearing on CBS Sports Network nine times and Fox Sports 1 four times.

Utah State will make its first appearance on CBSSN in its New Year’s Eve Mountain West opener against Fresno State on Saturday, Dec. 31. USU remains on CBSSN in its game at Air Force on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with tip scheduled for 7 pm (MT).

The Aggies will then play three-straight games on FS1, beginning at Boise State on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4:30 pm USU hosts Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8:30 pm, before heading to Reno, Nevada, to take on Nevada on Friday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m

Utah State is back on CBSSN for its contest at San Diego State on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 9 pm The Aggies host New Mexico in their final game on FS1 on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8:30 p.m

USU will then have six games televised on CBSSN as Utah State is at Colorado State on Saturday, Feb. 4, hosts San Diego State on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8 pm, at San José State on Saturday, Feb. 11, hosts Nevada on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Wyoming on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 pm, and at UNLV on Wednesday, March 1, at 9 pm

Utah State will hold an open Blue-White scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 pm The team will be signing autographs following the scrimmage. Utah State opens the 2022-23 campaign with a three-game homestand, hosting in-state rival Utah Valley on Monday, Nov. 7, Bradley on Friday, Nov. 11, and Santa Clara on Monday, Nov. 14.

2022-23 Utah State Men’s Basketball TV Games

All times Mountain

Saturday, Dec. 31, TBD—Fresno State—CBSSN

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m.—at Air Force—CBSSN

Saturday, Jan. 7, 4:30 pm – at Boise State – FS1

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 8:30 p.m.—Wyoming—FS1

Friday, Jan. 13, 9 pm – at Nevada – FS1

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9 pm – at San Diego State – CBSSN

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m.—New Mexico—FS1

Saturday, Feb. 4, TBD—at Colorado State—CBSSN

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.—San Diego State—CBSSN

Saturday, Feb. 11, TBD—at San José State—CBSSN

Saturday, Feb. 18, TBD—Nevada—CBSSN

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7 pm – at Wyoming – CBSSN

Wednesday, March 1, 9 pm – at UNLV – CBSSN

