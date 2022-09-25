Utah State Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Utah State men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

“We are excited about our non-conference schedule for this season,” head Coach Ryan Odom said. “Overall, it will provide our team a healthy challenge both in the Spectrum and away from home to prepare our team for what we know will be a tough Mountain West Conference.”

Aggie fans will be able to catch their first glimpse of the Utah State team at an open Blue-White scrimmage to take place the second weekend of October.

Utah State opens the 2022-23 campaign with a three-game homestand, hosting in-state rival Utah Valley on Monday, Nov. 7, Bradley on Friday, Nov. 11, and Santa Clara on Monday, Nov. 14. It will be the first time in program history USU has played UVU in its season opener, with Utah State leading the all-time series 13-0. The Aggies trail the all-time series against the Braves 1-2, but lead the Broncos 6-3.

USU next travels to San Diego, California, to take on San Diego on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Aggies have come out victorious in the teams’ only two meetings in program history.

Utah State then returns to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum for a pair of home games, hosting Oral Roberts on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Utah Tech on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Aggies lead the all-time series 6-1 against the Golden Eagles, while Utah State and Utah Tech will face off for the first time in program history. The Aggies and Trailblazers were originally scheduled to meet for the first time inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Dec. 15, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aggies next play a pair of neutral site games, first taking on San Francisco on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. USF leads USU all-time 8-3. USU will have one additional neutral-site matchup against LMU on Saturday, Dec. 10, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aggies are 7-0 all-time against the Lions.

Utah State welcomes two more in-state foes to Logan as the Aggies host first-time opponent Westminster College on Thursday, Dec. 15, followed by Weber State on Monday, Dec. 19. The Aggies lead the Wildcats in the all-time series 45-28.

USU wraps up its non-conference slate at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. Utah State will face Seattle in the opening round of the classic on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 3 pm (MT). The Aggies lead the Redhawks all-time 17-14. Games continue on Friday, Dec. 23, and Sunday, Dec. 25. All Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic games can be seen on the ESPN family of networks.

