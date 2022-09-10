Utah State Golf Tied For Second After First Round Of Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational

– Utah State’s golf team opened its first tournament of the 2022 fall season by shooting a 1-under 287 on Day 1 of the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational on Friday at the Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course).

The Aggies are tied for second, along with Colorado and CSUN. Colorado State is in first place at 5-under 283.

John Cook and Javier Vazquez led the Aggies on Day 1 of the three-day tournament, as the Juniors both shot a 1-under 71 and are tied for 17th. Esteban Jaramillo opened his sophomore season by shooting even-par 72 and is tied for 22nd.

Sophomore Nathan Preslar made his Aggie debut by firing a 1-over 73. He is tied for 34th. Rounding out the scoring for Utah State was a sophomore Luis Gerardo Cantu who is tied for 93rd at 6-over 78.

Colorado State’s Davis Bryant is in the clubhouse with a one-shot lead after opening with a 5-under 67. His teammate, Connor Jones, is one of four golfers tied for second at 4-under 68.

The second round of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational begins at 8:30 am on Saturday.

For more information on the Utah State golf program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUMensGolf, on Facebook at USUMensGolf and on Instagram at USUGolf.

53rd Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational

Date: Sept. 9-11

Host Course: Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,541

TEAM RESULTS

1. Colorado State – 283 (-5)

T2. UTAH STATE – 287 (-1)

T2. Colorado – 287 (-1)

T2. CSUN – 287 (-1)

T5. New Mexico State – 290 (+2)

T5. UTEP – 290 (+2)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Davis Bryant, CSU – 67 (-5)

T2. Connor Jones, CSU – 68 (-4)

T2. Aidan Thomas, NMSU – 68 (-4)

T2. Erik Thomassen, CSUN – 68 (-4)

T2. Yuze Zhang, UNC – 68 (-4)

UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T17. John Cook – 71 (-1)

T17. Javier Vazquez – 71 (-1)

T22. Esteban Jaramillo – 72 (E)

T34. Nathan Preslar – 73 (+1)

T93. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 78 (+6)

-USU-