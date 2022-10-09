Utah State Golf Returns to Action at the CSUN Bill Cullum Invitational

Utah State’s golf team returns to action this week, playing in the 26th annual CSUN-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11. The 54-hole tournament will be played at The Oaks Club at Valencia in Valencia, California.

This is the second year the tournament is being held at The Oaks Club. The Aggies are one of 10 teams that will compete on the par-72, 7,110-yard layout.

Golfers will play 36 holes on Monday and conclude Tuesday with the final 18 holes. Live scoring will be available on GolfStat.com.

Along with the Aggies and host CSUN, the field includes California Baptist, Hawai’i, Southern Utah, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and Weber State.

Each school will field a team of five players with California Baptist, CSUN, Hawai’i, SUU, UCI, UC Riverside, UCSD and UCLA Fielding individuals whose score will not count toward team scoring. A total of 68 players are scheduled to compete.

Sophomores Esteban Jaramillo and Luis Gerardo Cantu Juniors Javier Vazquez and John Cook and Graduate Cameron Tucker are all slated to make it up for the Aggies.

CSUN won the Bill Cullum Invitational in 2021, while Utah State won it in 2017, when the tournament was held at the Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley.

In the Aggies’ last outing, Utah State finished tied for 12th at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational at the Boulder Country Club in Boulder, Colorado. The Aggies posted a 54-hole team score of 18-over 858 (288-286-284) against the 16-team field. Wyoming won the tournament at 2-under 838, edging tournament-host Colorado by one stroke.

Cantu led the Aggies as he recorded his best-career finish by tying for 25th at 3-over 213 (72-70-71). They finished with 10 birdies for the tournament. Jaramillo, along with Cook, tied for 37th at 5-over 215. Cook was the lone Aggie to shoot in the red during the final round, firing a 1-under 69. Vazquez tied for 51st at 7-over 217 and junior Josh Pehrson tied for 77th at 13-over 223.

For more information on the Utah State golf program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUMensGolf, on Facebook at USUMensGolf and on Instagram at USUGolf.

CSUN Bill Cullum Invitational

Date: Oct. 10-11

Host Course: The Oaks Club at Valencia

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,110

Live Scoring: www.golfstat.com

Utah State Lineup

1. Esteban Jaramillo (Sophomore)

2. Javier Vazquez (Junior)

3. Luis Gerardo Cantu (Sophomore)

4. John Cook (Junior)

5. Cameron Tucker (Graduate)

-USU-