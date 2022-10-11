Utah State Golf in Sixth Place After 36 Holes at the Bill Cullum Invitational
The Aggies shot a 1-under 287 in the first round, a 6-over 294 in the second round and sit in sixth place after 36 holes on the par-72, 7,110-yard course.
Sophomore Esteban Jaramillo is tied for 10th (-1, 143) after shooting a 1-under 71 in the first round and an even-par 72 in the second. Luis Gerardo Cantu is tied for 16th at even-par 144. The sophomore from Monterrey, Mexico, tied his career-low round of 2-under 70 during the first 18 holes, then carded a 2-over 74 during his afternoon round.
Grad senior Cameron Tuckeralong with Juniors John Cook and Javier Vazquezare all tied for 37th at 5-over 149.
Tournament-host CSUN is in first place at 13-under 563, four better than UC Irvine. The Anteaters’ Rei Harashima is the leader in the clubhouse at 7-under 137.
The tournament wraps up Tuesday with the final 18 holes.
CSUN Bill Cullum Invitational
Date: Oct. 10-11
Host Course: The Oaks Club at Valencia
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,110
Live Scoring: www.golfstat.com
TEAM RESULTS
1. CSUN – 283-280=563 (-13)
2. UC Irvine – 283-284=567 (-9)
3. Hawai’i – 284-285=569 (-7)
4. Cal Baptist – 287-289=576 (E)
5. UC San Diego – 293-286=579 (+3)
6. UTAH STATE – 287-294=581 (+5)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Rei Harashima, UCI – 69-68=137 (-7)
T2. Felix Schrott, CSUN – 70-68=138 (-6)
T2. Darien Zhao, UCI – 68-70=138 (-6)
T4. Atsuya Oishi, UH – 71-69=140 (-4)
T4. Brandon McDonough, CSUN – 71-69=140 (-4)
UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
T10. Esteban Jaramillo – 71-72=143 (-1)
T16. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 70-74=144 (E)
T37. John Cook – 75-74=149 (+5)
T37. Javier Vazquez – 75-74=149 (+5)
T37. Cameron Tucker – 71-78=149 (+5)
