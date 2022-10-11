Utah State Golf in Sixth Place After 36 Holes at the Bill Cullum Invitational

– Utah State’s golf team shot 581 (+5) in the first two rounds of the CSUN-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational on Monday at The Oaks Club at Valencia.

The Aggies shot a 1-under 287 in the first round, a 6-over 294 in the second round and sit in sixth place after 36 holes on the par-72, 7,110-yard course.

Sophomore Esteban Jaramillo is tied for 10th (-1, 143) after shooting a 1-under 71 in the first round and an even-par 72 in the second. Luis Gerardo Cantu is tied for 16th at even-par 144. The sophomore from Monterrey, Mexico, tied his career-low round of 2-under 70 during the first 18 holes, then carded a 2-over 74 during his afternoon round.

Grad senior Cameron Tucker along with Juniors John Cook and Javier Vazquez are all tied for 37th at 5-over 149.

Tournament-host CSUN is in first place at 13-under 563, four better than UC Irvine. The Anteaters’ Rei Harashima is the leader in the clubhouse at 7-under 137.

The tournament wraps up Tuesday with the final 18 holes.

CSUN Bill Cullum Invitational

Date: Oct. 10-11

Host Course: The Oaks Club at Valencia

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,110

TEAM RESULTS

1. CSUN – 283-280=563 (-13)

2. UC Irvine – 283-284=567 (-9)

3. Hawai’i – 284-285=569 (-7)

4. Cal Baptist – 287-289=576 (E)

5. UC San Diego – 293-286=579 (+3)

6. UTAH STATE – 287-294=581 (+5)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Rei Harashima, UCI – 69-68=137 (-7)

T2. Felix Schrott, CSUN – 70-68=138 (-6)

T2. Darien Zhao, UCI – 68-70=138 (-6)

T4. Atsuya Oishi, UH – 71-69=140 (-4)

T4. Brandon McDonough, CSUN – 71-69=140 (-4)

UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T10. Esteban Jaramillo – 71-72=143 (-1)

T16. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 70-74=144 (E)

T37. John Cook – 75-74=149 (+5)

T37. Javier Vazquez – 75-74=149 (+5)

T37. Cameron Tucker – 71-78=149 (+5)

