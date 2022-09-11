Utah State Golf in Fourth Place After Second Round of Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational

– Utah State’s golf team shot a 2-over 290 on Day 2 of the Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational on Saturday at the Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course).

The Aggies dropped two places and are now in fourth place at 1-over 577 (287-290) following the first two days of the tournament. At 13-under par, Colorado State continues to lead the 24-team field, followed by San José State (-8) and Colorado (-1) in second and third, respectively. Utah Tech rounds out the top five at 3-over 579.

Sophomore Esteban Jaramillo led the Aggies on Saturday as he carded a 3-under 69 – his first round in the 60s this season and third of his career – to climb 15 spots into a tie for seventh at 3-under 141. Fellow sophomore Luis Gerardo Cantu vaulted 34 spots into a tie for 59th after shooting an even-par 72.

Junior John Cook shot a 3-over 75 and is tied for 32nd at 2-over 146, while sophomore Nathan Preslar and junior Javier Vazquez are each tied for 37th at 3-over 147.

Colorado State’s Davis Bryant, the leader after the first round, is still on top after firing a 4-under 68 on Saturday. He currently sits at 9-under 135. Utah Tech’s Zach Felts and CSU’s Connor Jones are tied for second at 7-under 137.

The tournament concludes Sunday with tee times beginning at 7:30 am Live scoring is available at GolfStat.com.

For more information on the Utah State golf program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUMensGolf, on Facebook at USUMensGolf and on Instagram at USUGolf.

53rd Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational

Date: Sept. 9-11

Host Course: Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,541

Live Stats: https://bit.ly/3RBQAcy

TEAM RESULTS

1. Colorado State – 283-280=563 (-13)

2. San José State – 292-276=568 (-8)

3. Colorado – 287-288=575 (-1)

4. UTAH STATE – 287-290=577 (+1)

5. Utah Tech – 293-286=578 (+3)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Davis Bryant, CSU – 67-68=135 (-9)

T2. Zach Felts, Utah Tech – 69-68=137 (-7)

T2. Connor Jones, CSU – 68-69=137 (-7)139

4. Caleb Shetler, SJSU – 70-68=138 (-6)

5. Yuze Zhang, UNC – 68-71= (-5)

UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T7. Esteban Jaramillo – 72-69=141 (-3)

T32. John Cook – 71-75=146 (+3)

T37. Nathan Preslar – 73-74=147 (+3)

T37. Javier Vazquez – 71-76=147 (+3)

T59. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 78-72=150 (+6)

-USU-