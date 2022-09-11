Utah State Golf in Fourth Place After Second Round of Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
The Aggies dropped two places and are now in fourth place at 1-over 577 (287-290) following the first two days of the tournament. At 13-under par, Colorado State continues to lead the 24-team field, followed by San José State (-8) and Colorado (-1) in second and third, respectively. Utah Tech rounds out the top five at 3-over 579.
Sophomore Esteban Jaramillo led the Aggies on Saturday as he carded a 3-under 69 – his first round in the 60s this season and third of his career – to climb 15 spots into a tie for seventh at 3-under 141. Fellow sophomore Luis Gerardo Cantu vaulted 34 spots into a tie for 59th after shooting an even-par 72.
Junior John Cook shot a 3-over 75 and is tied for 32nd at 2-over 146, while sophomore Nathan Preslar and junior Javier Vazquez are each tied for 37th at 3-over 147.
Colorado State’s Davis Bryant, the leader after the first round, is still on top after firing a 4-under 68 on Saturday. He currently sits at 9-under 135. Utah Tech’s Zach Felts and CSU’s Connor Jones are tied for second at 7-under 137.
The tournament concludes Sunday with tee times beginning at 7:30 am Live scoring is available at GolfStat.com.
53rd Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
Date: Sept. 9-11
Host Course: Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course)
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,541
TEAM RESULTS
1. Colorado State – 283-280=563 (-13)
2. San José State – 292-276=568 (-8)
3. Colorado – 287-288=575 (-1)
4. UTAH STATE – 287-290=577 (+1)
5. Utah Tech – 293-286=578 (+3)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Davis Bryant, CSU – 67-68=135 (-9)
T2. Zach Felts, Utah Tech – 69-68=137 (-7)
T2. Connor Jones, CSU – 68-69=137 (-7)139
4. Caleb Shetler, SJSU – 70-68=138 (-6)
5. Yuze Zhang, UNC – 68-71= (-5)
UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
T7. Esteban Jaramillo – 72-69=141 (-3)
T32. John Cook – 71-75=146 (+3)
T37. Nathan Preslar – 73-74=147 (+3)
T37. Javier Vazquez – 71-76=147 (+3)
T59. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 78-72=150 (+6)
