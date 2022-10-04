Utah State Golf in 14th Place Following First Round of Mark Simpson CU Invite

– Utah State’s golf team was in 14th place following the first round of the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational, but the second round was suspended due to lightning and heavy rainfall.

The Aggies posted an 18-hole team score of 8-over 288 in the first round on Monday at the Boulder Country Club and were 15-over when play was suspended.

Esteban Jaramillo led the Aggies in the first round as he shot an even-par 70 on the 7,106-yard course. The sophomore was tied for 19th heading into the second round.

Wyoming was leading the 54-hole tournament following the first round as the Cowboys shot a 9-under 271 – three strokes better than both Colorado and Rice.

Anywhere from six to 10 holes remain in the second rounds, and play will resume Tuesday with a 7:30 am shotgun, which will then continue right into the third round.

For more information on the Utah State golf program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUMensGolf, on Facebook at USUMensGolf and on Instagram at USUGolf.

Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational

Date: Oct. 3-4

Host Course: Boulder Country Club

Par: 70

Yardage: 7,106

Live Scoring: https://bit.ly/3SW6TB9

TEAM RESULTS

1. Wyoming – 271 (-9)

T2. Rice – 274 (-6)

T2. Colorado – 274 (-6)

4. Arkansas State – 277 (-3)

5. Louisiana Monroe – 279 (-1)

14. UTAH STATE – 288 (+8)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Jaren Calkins, WYO – 65 (-5)

T2. Tucker Clark, CU – 66 (-4)

T2. Kristof Panke, WYO – 66 (-4)

T4. Raghav Chugh, Rice – 67 (-3)

T4. Mikkel Schmitt, ULM – 67 (-3)

UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T19. Esteban Jaramillo – 70 (E)

T33. Javier Vazquez – 71 (+1)

T46. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 72 (+2)

T72. John Cook – 75 (+5)

T87. Josh Pehrson – 76 (+6)

-USU-