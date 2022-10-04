Utah State Golf in 14th Place Following First Round of Mark Simpson CU Invite
The Aggies posted an 18-hole team score of 8-over 288 in the first round on Monday at the Boulder Country Club and were 15-over when play was suspended.
Esteban Jaramillo led the Aggies in the first round as he shot an even-par 70 on the 7,106-yard course. The sophomore was tied for 19th heading into the second round.
Wyoming was leading the 54-hole tournament following the first round as the Cowboys shot a 9-under 271 – three strokes better than both Colorado and Rice.
Anywhere from six to 10 holes remain in the second rounds, and play will resume Tuesday with a 7:30 am shotgun, which will then continue right into the third round.
For more information on the Utah State golf program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUMensGolf, on Facebook at USUMensGolf and on Instagram at USUGolf.
Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational
Date: Oct. 3-4
Host Course: Boulder Country Club
Par: 70
Yardage: 7,106
Live Scoring: https://bit.ly/3SW6TB9
TEAM RESULTS
1. Wyoming – 271 (-9)
T2. Rice – 274 (-6)
T2. Colorado – 274 (-6)
4. Arkansas State – 277 (-3)
5. Louisiana Monroe – 279 (-1)
14. UTAH STATE – 288 (+8)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Jaren Calkins, WYO – 65 (-5)
T2. Tucker Clark, CU – 66 (-4)
T2. Kristof Panke, WYO – 66 (-4)
T4. Raghav Chugh, Rice – 67 (-3)
T4. Mikkel Schmitt, ULM – 67 (-3)
UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
T19. Esteban Jaramillo – 70 (E)
T33. Javier Vazquez – 71 (+1)
T46. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 72 (+2)
T72. John Cook – 75 (+5)
T87. Josh Pehrson – 76 (+6)
-USU-