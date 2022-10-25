Utah State Golf in 10th Place After 18 Holes at The Clerico

– Utah State’s golf team shot a 307 (+23) in the first round of the Clerico, which was delayed several hours due to thunderstorms in the area, on Monday at the Oaks Country Club.

New Mexico State was the Lone team to shoot under par on the par-71, 7,000-yard course. At 4-under 280, NMSU leads second-place Kansas City by 10 strokes (6-over 290).

Javier Vazquez led Utah State on Monday as the junior shot a 3-over 74. Sophomore Nathan Preslar is tied for 43rd at 6-over 77, while fellow sophomores Luis Gerardo Cantu and Esteban Jaramillo along with junior John Cook are tied for 55th at 7-over 78.

Vazquez was the lone golfer in the field of 71 to record an eagle on Monday. He and Preslar are tied for second in par-5 scoring with an average of 4.33.

NMSU’s Garrison Smith and Kansas City’s Joshuaa Robards are tied for first at 3-under 68.

Golfers were supposed to play two rounds on Monday and the final 18 holes on Tuesday, when the tournament wraps up.

The Clerico

Date: Oct. 24-25

Host Course: The Oaks Country Club

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,000

Live Scoring: www.golfstat.com

TEAM RESULTS

1. New Mexico State – 280 (-4)

2. Kansas City – 290 (+6)

T3. Oral Roberts – 292 (+8)

T3. UTSA – 292 (+8)

T3. South Alabama – 292 (+8)

10. UTAH STATE – 307 (+23)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T1. Garrison Smith, NMSU – 68 (-3)

T1. Joshuaa Robards, KC – 68 (-3)

T3. Hugo Thyr, USA – 69 (-2)

T3. Brandon Hoff, USA – 69 (-2)

T5. Aidan Thomas, NMSU – 70 (-1)

T5. Hunter Bott, UTSA – 70 (-1)

T5. Javier Delgadillo, NMSU – 70 (-1)

T5. Luke Kluver, OU – 70 (-1)

UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T19. Javier Vazquez – 74 (+3)

T43. Nathan Preslar – 77 (+6)

T55. Esteban Jaramillo – 78 (+7)

T55. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 78 (+7)

T55. John Cook – 78 (+7)

* = Playing as an individual.

