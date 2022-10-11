Utah State Golf Finishes Sixth at Bill Cullum Invitational

– Utah State’s golf team finished in sixth place at the CSUN-hosted Bill Cullum Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at The Oaks Club at Valencia.

The Aggies posted a 54-hole team score of 11-over 875 (287-294-294) against the 10-team field. CSUN won the tournament at 12-under 852, just edging Cal Baptist, which took second at 11-under 853. The Lancers began the day in fourth place, but gave the Matadors a run for their money as they shot a third-round best 12-under 276.

Utah State tied Cal Baptist for first in par-3 scoring with an average of 3.10.

Two Aggies finished inside the top 20, led by sophomores Esteban Jaramillo who tied for 17th at 1-over 217. Fellow sophomore Luis Gerardo Cantu tied for 19th at 2-over 218. Cantu finished with 39 pars for the tournament to rank third in the field of 67 golfers.

Javier Vazquez had the best round of the day for Utah State on Tuesday as the junior shot even-par 72. They finished tied for 29th at 5-over 221.

Grad senior Cameron Tucker tied for 35th at 7-over 223, while junior John Cook tied for 39th at 8-over 224.

NEXT UP: The Aggies conclude the fall portion of their schedule when they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the Oral Roberts Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 24-25, at the Oaks Country Club.

CSUN Bill Cullum Invitational

Date: Oct. 10-11

Host Course: The Oaks Club at Valencia

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,110

TEAM RESULTS

T1. Cal Baptist – 287-289-275=852 (-12)

T1. CSUN – 283-280-289=852 (-12)

T3. Hawaii – 284-285-292=861 (-3)

T3. UC Irvine – 283-284-294=861 (-3)

5. UC San Diego – 293-286-293=872 (+8)

6. UTAH STATE – 287-294-294=875 (+11)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T1. Felix Schrott, CSUN – 70-68-72=210 (-6)

T1. Darien Zhao, UCI – 68-70-72=210 (-6)

T3. Ty Griggs*, UCLA – 72-70-69=211 (-5)

T3. Josh Hu, UCR – 69-72-70=211 (-5)

5. Chanhee Ryu, CBU – 75-70-67=212 (-4)

UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T17. Esteban Jaramillo – 71-72-74=217 (+1)

T19. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 70-74-74=218 (+2)

T30. Javier Vazquez – 75-74-72=221 (+5)

T35. Cameron Tucker – 71-78-74=223 (+7)

T39. John Cook – 75-74-75=224 (+8)

*=Played as an individual

