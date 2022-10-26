Utah State Golf Concludes Fall Season With 10th-Place Finish at The Clerico

– Utah State’s golf team concluded the fall portion of its schedule by finishing in 10th place at The Clerical on Tuesday at the Oaks Country Club.

The two-day event was scheduled for 54 holes, but due to inclement weather in the area on Monday, only two rounds were played on the par-71, 7,000-yard course.

Utah State posted a 36-hole team score of 47-over 615 (307-308) against the 12-team field. South Alabama and New Mexico State tied for first at 12-over 580, but the Jaguars were awarded the team title by tiebreak with the cumulative of the highest score.

Oral Roberts’ Brandon Hoff defeated Oklahoma’s Luke Kluver, who was playing as an individual, in a playoff to capture individual medalist honors. The two were tied at 5-under 137 after 36 holes.

Only one Aggie finished inside the top 25 as a sophomore Esteban Jaramillo tied for 24th at 7-over 149, including an even-par 71 on Tuesday. Fellow sophomore Nathan Preslar tied for 45th at 11-over 153 and junior Javier Vazquez tied for 58th at 14-over 156.

Vazquez led the 71-player field with two eagles. He and Preslar tied for fourth in par-5 scoring with an average of 4.50.

Sophomore Luis Gerardo Cantu finished 61st at 15-over 157, while junior John Cook tied for 69th at 22-over 164.

For more information on the Utah State golf program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUMensGolf, on Facebook at USUMensGolf and on Instagram at USUGolf.

The Clerico

Date: Oct. 24-25

Host Course: The Oaks Country Club

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,000

TEAM RESULTS

T1. South Alabama – 292-288=580 (+12)

T1. New Mexico State – 280-300=580 (+12)

3. Oral Roberts – 292-291=583 (+15)

4. Rice – 300-289=589 (+21)

5. Texas State – 297-294=591 (+23)

10. UTAH STATE – 307-308=615 (+47)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T1. *Luke Kluver, OU – 70-67=137 (-5)

T1. Brandon Hoff, ORU – 69-68=137 (-5)

T3. Jack Hearn, USA – 73-67=140 (-2)

T3. Eric Schuessler, MSU – 71-69=140 (-2)

T3. Kasper Nyland, TSU – 71-69=140 (-2)

UTAH STATE INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

T24. Esteban Jaramillo – 78-71=149 (+7)

T45. Nathan Preslar – 77-76=153 (+11)

T58. Javier Vazquez – 74-82=156 (+14)

61. Luis Gerardo Cantu – 78-79=157 (+15)

T69. John Cook – 78-86=164 (+22)

* = Playing as an individual.

-USU-