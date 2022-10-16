Utah State freshman QB leads Aggies past CSU football

The chances were there.

The Colorado State football team had its opportunities to build a first-half lead on Utah State Saturday in front of a big Homecoming crowd.

The Rams didn’t take advantage and it came back to bite them in a 17-13 loss.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Missed chances costly

CSU (1-5, 1-1 Mountain West) had two huge chances early in the game to create big scores, but the offense could not take advantage.

Utah State’s first drive ended in an interception by Cam’Ron Carter when Mohamed Kamara hit Cooper Legas as he threw. Carter returned it to Utah State’s 29. CSU quickly entered the red zone on a trick play pass from Tory Horton to A’Jon Vivens.

But the drive stalled there and CSU settled for a field goal.

Then in the second quarter (with CSU leading 10-7) Dane Olson blocked a Utah State punt. Greg Laday jumped on it at the Utah State (3-4, 2-1 MW) 20. The offense couldn’t move the ball and then Michael Boyle missed a 39-yard field goal.

A huge chance missed.

Then another in the comeback bid. Dequan Jackson forced a fumble, recovered by Cam Bariteau, at the Utah State 12 late in the third quarter.

