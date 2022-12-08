Utah State Football Completes 2023 Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State added a home-and-home series with James Madison in 2023 & 2025, putting a ribbon on the 2023 football schedule.

Utah State announced the series with James Madison on Thursday, December 8.

The agreement with James Madison has the Dukes playing in Logan on September 23, 2023. This will be the first matchup between the two programs.

The Aggies return the favor when they travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia to play in 2025.

James Madison went 8-3 in 2022. They drubbed No. 23 Coastal Carolina 47-7 in their final game of the season.

According to Shehan Jeyarajah of CBSSports.com, despite their record and finishing the season as the No. 25 ranked team in the country, the Dukes are ineligible to play in a Bowl game. NCAA rules require every program that moves up to the Football Bowl Subdivision to undergo a two-year transition period, during which time programs are ineligible for postseason Bowl games.

The Dukes will be in their second season of FBS play next year.

Utah State Aggies 2023 Football Schedule

The Aggies non-conference slate includes at Iowa (9/2), where USU will open the 2023 campaign. That game is followed by home games against Idaho State (9/9) and JMU (9/23), and play at UConn (9/30).

In Mountain West play, USU will host Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Nevada. They will have road games at Air Force, New Mexico, San Diego State and San José State.

For Aggie football ticket information, fans can contact the USU Athletics Ticket Office over the phone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during regular hours of operation. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.UtahStateAggies.com.

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl vs. Memphis Tigers

Utah State (6-6, 5-3) will face the Memphis Tigers (6-6, 3-5) of the American Conference on Tuesday, December 27 in Dallas, TX.

The Aggies are 3-4 all-time against Memphis. This will be the first meeting between these two programs since 1977 when USU lost 31-26 in Memphis. This will be the second neutral sight meeting as Utah State defeated Memphis 28-14 in a game played in Salt Lake City, UT in 1967.

