Utah State Football Completes 2023 Schedule As It Announces Home-and-Home Series With James Madison

Utah State Interim Director of Athletics Jerry Bovee announced Thursday that the Aggie football team will play a home-and-home series with James Madison in 2023 and 2025.

Utah State will host James Madison on Sept. 23, 2023, and then play the Dukes in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Sept. 13, 2025. The two teams have never met before.

With this announcement, Utah State’s 2023 non-conference schedule is now complete as it will open the season at Iowa (9/2), host Idaho State (9/9) and JMU (9/23), and play at UConn (9 /30).

As for Mountain West games in 2023, Utah State will host Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Nevada, and play at Air Force, New Mexico, San Diego State and San José State.

James Madison is in its first year as a member of the Sun Belt Conference, posting an 8-3 overall and 6-2 league mark in 2022. The Dukes are transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS ).

