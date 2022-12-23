Utah State Basketball Rolls to 9-1

Utah State, which was predicted to finish 8th place in the Mountain West conference and currently sits in third place behind UNLV and undefeated New Mexico. Some of the Aggies best wins include Santa Clara (96-74), San Diego (91-89), Oral Roberts (95-85), and LMU (79-67). The Aggies received their first loss of the season at home against Weber State on December 19th in a 75-72 upset. Utah State plays Seattle U this afternoon, their last game before playing Fresno State after a break.

The leading scorer for Utah State so far this season is junior guard Steven Ashworth, who is averaging 18.2 points per game. Senior forward Taylor Funk leads the team in rebounds with 8.3 per game and also leads the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 0.9 per game. Junior guard Max Shulga leads the team in assists with five per game.

Utah State Ranks 7th in the Nation in scoring offense, with 86.6 points per game through ten games but does rank 260th in defensive scoring, allowing 72.3 points per game. Utah State Ranks 16th among division one teams in shooting percentage, making 50.08% of their shots as a team, and Ranks 127th in defensive shooting percentage, allowing opponents to make 41.7% of their shots. Utah State also ranks 6th in the nation for assists with 19.4 per game and 79th in turnovers per game with 11.9 turnovers per game.

Utah State has surpassed expectations this season and looks to be in a good position going into conference play and staying in competition for March Madness.

Update: Utah State beat Seattle U 84-56