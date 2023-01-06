SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State football program announced an upcoming home-and-home series with the UTEP Miners of Conference USA.

Utah State announces football series with UTEP

The Aggies announced the series on Thursday, January 5.

The first contest of the two-game series will take place at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah on August 30, 2025.

USU will return to El Paso, Texas to take on the Miners at the Sun Bowl on September 9, 2028.

Utah State vs. UTEP All-Time Series

The Aggies and Miners have played each other three times in the past.

Utah State owns a 3-0 series lead.

The Aggies and Miners first met in 1960. Utah State won the first meeting, 20-7. A year later, USU defeated UTEP, 21-6.

Utah State and UTEP last faced each other in the 2014 New Mexico Bowl. The Aggies defeated the Miners in another 21-6 contest.

UTEP in 2022

This past season, the Miners posted a 5-7 record and finished in seventh place in Conference USA.

UTEP opened its fall slate with back-to-back losses to North Texas and No. 9 Oklahoma. After the rough start, the Miners won three of four games before dropping three of four contests. UTEP ended its season with a win over FIU and a loss to UTSA.

The Miners have played football since 1914 and have appeared in 14 Bowl games. Their last trip to the college football postseason was against Utah State in 2014.

Utah State last season

Utah State finished its 2022 season in second place in the Mountain West Conference’s Mountain division with a 6-7 record.

After beating the UConn Huskies in their season opener, the Aggies suffered a four-game losing streak before earning consecutive victories over Air Force and Colorado State. USU dropped a game to Wyoming before bouncing back with a three-game winning streak.

The Aggies ended their regular season with a loss at Boise State.

In late December, Utah State played Memphis in the First Responder Bowl. The Tigers defeated the Aggies, 38-10.

