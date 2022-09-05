Utah St coach: Alabama is the best football team I’ve ever seen

Utah State Coach Blake Anderson said he didn’t mince words when describing the task. They saw the tape and there was no denying the Chasm between what’s in his Locker room and the opposition they’d see in Tuscaloosa.

The 55-0 Alabama win over his Aggies confirmed everything he saw.

“Everybody all night was as advertised,” Anderson said. “They’re as good as I thought. We didn’t sugar coat this coming in. I was very honest. We were brutally honest with our team about what to expect physically and nobody was disappointed.

“As I said earlier, this is the best team I’ve ever seen put on pads. I expect them to win a lot of games.”

Anderson wasn’t disappointed with the effort and was actually pretty happy with the lack of major Mistakes or busts within the game. Utah State didn’t have any turnovers, forced an Alabama interception and blocked a punt.

On that blocked punt, Anderson said they saw something where if Alabama had at least two punts, they’d get to one.

On Bryce Young, Anderson was especially impressed.

“They played exactly how I anticipated,” Anderson said. “They won the Heisman Trophy for a reason. He’s an NFL quarterback who played poised, moved when he needed to, checked the ball down more Tonight than I think we saw him check it down in any game. He’s a smart guy who’s not going to force the ball.”

Young passed for 195 yards and ran for another 100 while accounting for six total touchdowns.

Utah State starting quarterback Logan Bonner exited the game after getting banged up in the first half.

“They got hit a couple of times,” Anderson said. “They’re going to hit you. They’re going to hit you until you throw a flag. He got dinged and his knee was swelling up. It was structurally sound but it didn’t make a whole lot of sense to throw him out there.”

Bonner completed 3 of 9 passes for 39 yards for an Aggie QB unit that combined to finish 8-for-22 for 57 yards.

Anderson’s message to the locker room wasn’t overly complicated.

“I wish this wasn’t the environment that our team had to be in,” he said. “But it is what it is. This was a game that he had to come play. I didn’t feel like we were physically going to match up very well and we didn’t but as long as they played hard … I’ve seen people in the SEC come here and get treated exactly the same way and we’re not built that way.”

