Utah player offered $1 million from NIL collective to transfer & can Illinois Disrupt the College Football Playoff?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back with another packed Episode of bears, money & playoff logistics.

The College Football Playoff committee is meeting again this week to determine when the expanded playoff will take place, leading to a discussion on the importance of becoming a top 2 seed and the other challenges the committee may face logistically. We are starting to get a better look at this year’s College Football Playoff picture, so the guys speculate on which teams that are currently on the outside looking in have a shot at breaking into the top 4.

Later, Pat gives a breakdown from what he observed at UCLA’s practice & the guys talk about the Utah player who was offered one million dollars to transfer to another school from a NIL collective. Finally, Pat, Ross & Dan close out the Episode with a brand new People’s Court out of Mississippi, as well as a new bear story.

1:55 The next CFP expansion committee meeting is taking place this Thursday in Dallas

30:33 The College Football Playoff Race is starting to take shape heading into week 8

45:20 Pat attended an impressive UCLA Bruins practice led well by head Coach Chip Kelly

46:52 The University of Utah’s Athletic Director stated that one of their players was offered $1 million dollars by a NIL collective to transfer out of Utah

58:00 The People’s Court

1:02:55 Two college wrestlers in Wyoming fought off a grizzly bear while on a hunting trip

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts