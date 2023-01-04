Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Utah Jazz (19-20) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (19-16) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings
- The Jazz put up 117.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 116.7 the Kings allow.
- When Utah scores more than 116.7 points, it is 17-4.
- Sacramento is 11-7 when allowing fewer than 117.3 points.
- The Kings’ 118.0 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 116.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.6 points, Sacramento is 15-3.
- Utah is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 118.0 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Utah has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Kings have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- Sacramento is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen accumulates 23.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, with 1.9 assists.
- Mike Conley’s averages this season are 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
- Malik Beasley leads the active Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jarred Vanderbilt averages 1.2 steals per game, while Walker Kessler has 1.8 blocks per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis scores 18.6 points per game, while also collecting 12.4 rebounds and averaging 6.6 assists per game.
- De’Aaron Fox averages 23.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
- Kevin Huerter is the most prolific from deep for the Kings (among active players), hitting 2.9 Threes per game.
- Keegan Murray records 0.6 blocks per game, and Huerter averages 1.1 steals per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/22/2022
|
Wizards
|
W 120-112
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Spurs
|
L 126-122
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 112-107
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Kings
|
L 126-125
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Heat
|
L 126-123
|
Mold
|
1/3/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/5/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Wizards
|
L 125-111
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 113-106
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Nuggets
|
W 127-126
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Jazz
|
W 126-125
|
Mold
|
1/1/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
L 118-108
|
Away
|
1/3/2023
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/7/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/9/2023
|
Magic
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/11/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/13/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
