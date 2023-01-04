Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Utah Jazz (19-20) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (19-16) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The game airs on SportsNet RM and NBCS-CA. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Kings

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Kings

The Jazz put up 117.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 116.7 the Kings allow.

When Utah scores more than 116.7 points, it is 17-4.

Sacramento is 11-7 when allowing fewer than 117.3 points.

The Kings’ 118.0 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 116.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Sacramento is 15-3.

Utah is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 118.0 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Kings allow to opponents.

Utah has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Kings have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Sacramento is 15-2 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen accumulates 23.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, with 1.9 assists.

Mike Conley’s averages this season are 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Malik Beasley leads the active Jazz in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jarred Vanderbilt averages 1.2 steals per game, while Walker Kessler has 1.8 blocks per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis scores 18.6 points per game, while also collecting 12.4 rebounds and averaging 6.6 assists per game.

De’Aaron Fox averages 23.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Kevin Huerter is the most prolific from deep for the Kings (among active players), hitting 2.9 Threes per game.

Keegan Murray records 0.6 blocks per game, and Huerter averages 1.1 steals per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2022 Wizards W 120-112 Mold 12/26/2022 Spurs L 126-122 Away 12/28/2022 Warriors L 112-107 Away 12/30/2022 Kings L 126-125 Away 12/31/2022 Heat L 126-123 Mold 1/3/2023 Kings – Mold 1/5/2023 Rockets – Away 1/7/2023 Bulls – Away 1/8/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/10/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/13/2023 Magic – Mold

Kings Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2022 Wizards L 125-111 Mold 12/27/2022 Nuggets L 113-106 Mold 12/28/2022 Nuggets W 127-126 Mold 12/30/2022 Jazz W 126-125 Mold 1/1/2023 Grizzlies L 118-108 Away 1/3/2023 Jazz – Away 1/4/2023 Hawks – Mold 1/7/2023 Lakers – Mold 1/9/2023 Magic – Mold 1/11/2023 Rockets – Mold 1/13/2023 Rockets – Mold

How to watch the Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

