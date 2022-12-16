Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-9) face the Utah Jazz (16-14) on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Matchup airs on SportsNet RM and BSNO. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans

The 117 points per game the Pelicans average are just 1.7 more points than the Jazz allow (115.3).

When New Orleans scores more than 115.3 points, it is 11-4.

Utah has a 9-7 record when giving up fewer than 117 points.

The Jazz’s 117.4 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 111 the Pelicans give up.

Utah has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 111 points.

New Orleans has a 17-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 117.4 points.

This season, the Pelicans have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Jazz’s opponents have knocked down.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.

The Jazz’s 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Utah is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Pelicans this season is Zion Williamson (among active players), who averages 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

CJ McCollum contributes with 17.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game, and Jonas Valanciunas adds 13.2 points, 1.8 assists and 9.1 rebounds per matchup.

Trey Murphy III makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Jose Alvarado Picks up 1.3 takeaways per game, and Larry Nance Jr. collects 0.9 rejections per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 22.1 points per game, while also collecting 8.6 rebounds and racking up 2.2 assists per game.

Jordan Clarkson adds 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production.

Malik Beasley is dependable from distance with 3.3 made Threes per game.

Walker Kessler swats 1.9 shots per game on average this season. Jarred Vanderbilt chips in on the defensive side with 1.2 steals per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2022 Nuggets W 121-106 Mold 12/7/2022 Pistons W 104-98 Mold 12/9/2022 Sun W 128-117 Mold 12/11/2022 Sun W 129-124 Mold 12/13/2022 Jazz L 121-100 Away 12/15/2022 Jazz – Away 12/17/2022 Sun – Away 12/19/2022 Bucks – Mold 12/22/2022 Spurs – Mold 12/23/2022 Thunder – Away 12/26/2022 Pacers – Mold

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2022 Trail Blazers L 116-111 Mold 12/7/2022 Warriors W 124-123 Mold 12/9/2022 Timberwolves L 118-108 Mold 12/10/2022 Nuggets L 115-110 Away 12/13/2022 Pelicans W 121-100 Mold 12/15/2022 Pelicans – Mold 12/17/2022 Bucks – Away 12/19/2022 Cavaliers – Away 12/20/2022 Pistons – Away 12/22/2022 Wizards – Mold 12/26/2022 Spurs – Away

