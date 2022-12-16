Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The New Orleans Pelicans (18-9) face the Utah Jazz (16-14) on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The Matchup airs on SportsNet RM and BSNO. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Pelicans
- The 117 points per game the Pelicans average are just 1.7 more points than the Jazz allow (115.3).
- When New Orleans scores more than 115.3 points, it is 11-4.
- Utah has a 9-7 record when giving up fewer than 117 points.
- The Jazz’s 117.4 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 111 the Pelicans give up.
- Utah has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 111 points.
- New Orleans has a 17-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 117.4 points.
- This season, the Pelicans have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Jazz’s opponents have knocked down.
- In games New Orleans shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.
- The Jazz’s 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Utah is 13-7 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Pelicans this season is Zion Williamson (among active players), who averages 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
- CJ McCollum contributes with 17.3 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game, and Jonas Valanciunas adds 13.2 points, 1.8 assists and 9.1 rebounds per matchup.
- Trey Murphy III makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Jose Alvarado Picks up 1.3 takeaways per game, and Larry Nance Jr. collects 0.9 rejections per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 22.1 points per game, while also collecting 8.6 rebounds and racking up 2.2 assists per game.
- Jordan Clarkson adds 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production.
- Malik Beasley is dependable from distance with 3.3 made Threes per game.
- Walker Kessler swats 1.9 shots per game on average this season. Jarred Vanderbilt chips in on the defensive side with 1.2 steals per game.
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/4/2022
|
Nuggets
|
W 121-106
|
Mold
|
12/7/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 104-98
|
Mold
|
12/9/2022
|
Sun
|
W 128-117
|
Mold
|
12/11/2022
|
Sun
|
W 129-124
|
Mold
|
12/13/2022
|
Jazz
|
L 121-100
|
Away
|
12/15/2022
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
12/17/2022
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/22/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Mold
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/3/2022
|
Trail Blazers
|
L 116-111
|
Mold
|
12/7/2022
|
Warriors
|
W 124-123
|
Mold
|
12/9/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
L 118-108
|
Mold
|
12/10/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 115-110
|
Away
|
12/13/2022
|
Pelicans
|
W 121-100
|
Mold
|
12/15/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/17/2022
|
Bucks
|
–
|
Away
|
12/19/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Pistons
|
–
|
Away
|
12/22/2022
|
Wizards
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Spurs
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
