Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The Utah Jazz (19-19) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (18-18) on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Heat
Key Stats for Jazz vs. Heat
- The Jazz average 117.1 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 109.3 the Heat give up.
- Utah is 18-10 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- Miami is 18-14 when allowing fewer than 117.1 points.
- The Heat put up an average of 108.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 116.3 the Jazz gave up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.3 points, Miami is 4-2.
- Utah has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Utah shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 10-4 overall.
- The Heat have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.
- Miami is 7-2 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 23.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
- Mike Conley scores 9.9 points per game and adds 2.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Jazz.
- Malik Beasley makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
- Jarred Vanderbilt averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while Walker Kessler collects 1.8 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- This season, Tyler Herro averages 21.1 points per game and adds 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
- Kyle Lowry adds 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production, while Bam Adebayo averages 20.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
- Herro is consistent from deep with 3.3 made Threes per game.
- Adebayo contributes on the defensive side with 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Pistons
|
W 126-111
|
Away
|
12/22/2022
|
Wizards
|
W 120-112
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Spurs
|
L 126-122
|
Away
|
12/28/2022
|
Warriors
|
L 112-107
|
Away
|
12/30/2022
|
Kings
|
L 126-125
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Heat
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/3/2023
|
Kings
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/5/2023
|
Rockets
|
–
|
Away
|
1/7/2023
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Grizzlies
|
–
|
Away
|
1/10/2023
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Bulls
|
L 113-103
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Pacers
|
L 111-108
|
Mold
|
12/26/2022
|
Timberwolves
|
W 113-110
|
Mold
|
12/28/2022
|
Lakers
|
W 112-98
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
Nuggets
|
L 124-119
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Jazz
|
–
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Clippers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/4/2023
|
Lakers
|
–
|
Away
|
1/6/2023
|
Sun
|
–
|
Away
|
1/8/2023
|
Nets
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/10/2023
|
Thunder
|
–
|
Mold
How to watch the Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.