Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Utah Jazz (19-19) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (18-18) on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we’ll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Heat

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Heat

The Jazz average 117.1 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 109.3 the Heat give up.

Utah is 18-10 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Miami is 18-14 when allowing fewer than 117.1 points.

The Heat put up an average of 108.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 116.3 the Jazz gave up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.3 points, Miami is 4-2.

Utah has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Utah shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 10-4 overall.

The Heat have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Jazz have averaged.

Miami is 7-2 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Mike Conley scores 9.9 points per game and adds 2.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Jazz.

Malik Beasley makes more Threes per game than any other (active) member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while Walker Kessler collects 1.8 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

This season, Tyler Herro averages 21.1 points per game and adds 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Kyle Lowry adds 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game to the team’s Offensive production, while Bam Adebayo averages 20.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Herro is consistent from deep with 3.3 made Threes per game.

Adebayo contributes on the defensive side with 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2022 Pistons W 126-111 Away 12/22/2022 Wizards W 120-112 Mold 12/26/2022 Spurs L 126-122 Away 12/28/2022 Warriors L 112-107 Away 12/30/2022 Kings L 126-125 Away 12/31/2022 Heat – Mold 1/3/2023 Kings – Mold 1/5/2023 Rockets – Away 1/7/2023 Bulls – Away 1/8/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/10/2023 Cavaliers – Mold

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2022 Bulls L 113-103 Mold 12/23/2022 Pacers L 111-108 Mold 12/26/2022 Timberwolves W 113-110 Mold 12/28/2022 Lakers W 112-98 Mold 12/30/2022 Nuggets L 124-119 Away 12/31/2022 Jazz – Away 1/2/2023 Clippers – Away 1/4/2023 Lakers – Away 1/6/2023 Sun – Away 1/8/2023 Nets – Mold 1/10/2023 Thunder – Mold

How to watch the Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy: