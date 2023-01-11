Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2023 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (20-23) on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSOH. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Cavaliers

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Cavaliers

The Cavaliers average 111.5 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 116.9 the Jazz allow.

When Cleveland scores more than 116.9 points, it is 8-5.

Utah has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Jazz’s 117.6 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 106.6 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Utah is 20-18.

Cleveland’s record is 23-8 when it allows fewer than 117.6 points.

The Cavaliers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Cleveland is 15-6 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Jazz’s 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

This season, Utah has a 15-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cavaliers this season is Donovan Mitchell (among active players), who averages 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

Darius Garland contributes with 21.4 points, 7.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, and Evan Mobley adds 14.3 points, 2.8 assists and 8.9 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers get 3.8 three-pointers per game out of Mitchell.

Mitchell averages 1.4 steals per game, while Mobley swats 1.3 shots per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen’s averages this season include 24.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Mike Conley averages 10.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Malik Beasley is reliable from distance with 3.1 made Threes per game.

Walker Kessler swats 1.9 shots per game on average this season. Conley chips in on the defensive side with 1.1 steals per game.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2022 Bulls W 103-102 Away 1/2/2023 Bulls W 145-134 Mold 1/4/2023 Sun W 90-88 Mold 1/6/2023 Nuggets L 121-108 Away 1/8/2023 Sun W 112-98 Away 1/10/2023 Jazz – Away 1/12/2023 Trail Blazers – Away 1/14/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/16/2023 Pelicans – Mold 1/18/2023 Grizzlies – Away 1/20/2023 Warriors – Mold

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/31/2022 Heat L 126-123 Mold 1/3/2023 Kings L 117-115 Mold 1/5/2023 Rockets W 131-114 Away 1/7/2023 Bulls L 126-118 Away 1/8/2023 Grizzlies L 123-118 Away 1/10/2023 Cavaliers – Mold 1/13/2023 Magic – Mold 1/14/2023 76ers – Mold 1/16/2023 Timberwolves – Away 1/18/2023 Clippers – Mold 1/20/2023 Nets – Mold

How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

