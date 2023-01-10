Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers 1/10/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Cleveland Cavaliers and meet Tuesday in NBA action at the Vivint Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers have split their last 8 games. The Utah Jazz have lost 7 of their last 8 games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are averaging 111.5 points on 48.2 percent shooting and allowing 106.6 points on 46.2 percent shooting. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.8 points and 4.8 assists, while Darius Garland is averaging 21.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. Evan Mobley is the third double-digit scorer and Jarrett Allen is grabbing 10.1 rebounds. The Cleveland Cavaliers are shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc and 77.8 percent from the free throw line. The Cleveland Cavaliers are allowing 37 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Utah Jazz are averaging 117.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting and allowing 116.9 points on 48.4 percent shooting. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Collin Sexton is the third double-digit scorer and Malik Beasley is dishing 1.6 assists. The Utah Jazz are shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc and 78.8 percent from the free throw line. The Utah Jazz are allowing 35.1 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are 2-10-2 ATS in their last 14 road games and 2-5-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall. The Jazz are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following an ATS win. The over is 7-3 in Cavaliers last 10 overall. The over is 5-1 in Jazz last 6 overall. The Cavaliers are 1-5-1 ATS in the last 7 meetings in Utah and 3-9-2 ATS in the last 14 meetings.

The Utah Jazz are looking more and more like a team that’s hit a wall, and it’s hard to back them against upper level squads. The Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten up on the teams they’re supposed to beat, and they win in the favorite role by an average of 7.5 points. You can argue this line is a bit soft. I’ll take the Cavs and the small chalk, as the Jazz are showing signs of falling apart.