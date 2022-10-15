Utah Jazz Sign Tyler Cook, Frank Jackson, and Isaiah Miller

The Utah Jazz have signed forward Tyler Cook, and guards Frank Jackson and Isaiah Miller. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Cook (6-8, 255, Iowa) is Entering his fourth NBA season, owning career averages of 3.8 points on 65.4 percent from the field, and 2.5 rebounds in 65 games (three starts) with Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Brooklyn, and Chicago. In 2021-22 he played in 20 games (two starts) with the Bulls, averaging 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 17 games (16 starts) with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League, averaging 17.2 points on 68.4 percent from the field, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 28.0 minutes per contest.

The 25-year-old played three collegiate seasons at the University of Iowa, where he saw action in 93 games (92 starts), tallying career averages of 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. He was named to the 2016-17 All-Big Ten Freshman Team and the 2018-19 All-Big Ten Second Team.

Jackson (6-3, 205, Duke) is Entering his fifth NBA season, owning career averages of 8.5 points on 43.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range, to go with 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 213 games (31 starts) with New Orleans and Detroit. The 24-year-old averaged a career-best 10.6 points in 53 games with the Pistons last season.

The native of Alpine, Utah was originally drafted by Charlotte with the 31st pick in the 2017 NBA draft before being traded to New Orleans on draft night. Collegiately, he played one season at Duke (2016-17), where he averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, helping the Blue Devils to an ACC tournament title. He attended Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, and was named Co-MVP of the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Miller (6-0, 180, UNC Greensboro) spent the 2021-22 season with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League, where he appeared in 32 games (three starts) and averaged 12.7 points on 48.5 percent shooting from the field, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.7 steals in 24.2 minutes per game. The Covington, Ga., native played with the Utah Jazz entries at the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, posting averages of 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in four games.