Utah Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Selected for NBA’s Rising Stars Event

Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler has been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game when Salt Lake City hosts the 2023 All-Star game. The exhibition event is composed of first and second-year players along with some NBA G Ignite players selected by the NBA’s Assistant coaches.

Jazz fans didn’t know what they were getting with Kessler when he arrived from Minnesota as part of the Rudy Gobert trade. However, at this point, it’s safe to say that Walker has exceeded all expectations. Kessler is averaging 7.7 ppg while grabbing 7.3 rebounds in just 20 minutes of work.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button