Utah Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Selected for NBA’s Rising Stars Event

Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler has been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game when Salt Lake City hosts the 2023 All-Star game. The exhibition event is composed of first and second-year players along with some NBA G Ignite players selected by the NBA’s Assistant coaches.

Jazz fans didn’t know what they were getting with Kessler when he arrived from Minnesota as part of the Rudy Gobert trade. However, at this point, it’s safe to say that Walker has exceeded all expectations. Kessler is averaging 7.7 ppg while grabbing 7.3 rebounds in just 20 minutes of work.

The 7-foot big man has recently been inserted in the starting lineup, and the Jazz are 9-4 when he plays at least 25 minutes a game. Whether head Coach Will Hardy continues to give Kessler starter minutes now that Kelly Olynyk is back from an ankle injury remains to be seen, but a small sample size has shown the Jazz are much better when he’s on the court.

Jazz Assistant Coach Jason Terry and ex-Jazz player Deron Williams have also been selected to participate in the exhibition game as legendary coaches. The three-day tournament kicks off on February 17 at Vivint Arena, starting at 7:00 pm MDT.

Meet your 2023 participants.

Rookies

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Benedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sophomores

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

G League

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Mojave King, G League Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle

Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

Legendary Coaches

Pau Gasol

Joakim Noah

Deron Williams

Jason Terry

