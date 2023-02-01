Utah Jazz Rookie Walker Kessler Selected for NBA’s Rising Stars Event
Utah Jazz rookie center Walker Kessler has been selected to participate in the Rising Stars game when Salt Lake City hosts the 2023 All-Star game. The exhibition event is composed of first and second-year players along with some NBA G Ignite players selected by the NBA’s Assistant coaches.
Jazz fans didn’t know what they were getting with Kessler when he arrived from Minnesota as part of the Rudy Gobert trade. However, at this point, it’s safe to say that Walker has exceeded all expectations. Kessler is averaging 7.7 ppg while grabbing 7.3 rebounds in just 20 minutes of work.
The 7-foot big man has recently been inserted in the starting lineup, and the Jazz are 9-4 when he plays at least 25 minutes a game. Whether head Coach Will Hardy continues to give Kessler starter minutes now that Kelly Olynyk is back from an ankle injury remains to be seen, but a small sample size has shown the Jazz are much better when he’s on the court.
Jazz Assistant Coach Jason Terry and ex-Jazz player Deron Williams have also been selected to participate in the exhibition game as legendary coaches. The three-day tournament kicks off on February 17 at Vivint Arena, starting at 7:00 pm MDT.
Meet your 2023 participants.
Rookies
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
- AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
- Benedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
- Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
- Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
- Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Sophomores
- Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
G League
- Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Mojave King, G League Ignite
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
- Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats
- Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
- Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers
Legendary Coaches
- Pau Gasol
- Joakim Noah
- Deron Williams
- Jason Terry
