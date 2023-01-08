Utah Jazz Need to Shake Up the Starting Lineup & Minute Distribution

The Utah Jazz visited the Windy City and were defeated by the Chicago Bulls, 126-118. The Jazz displayed great effort and were competitive throughout, but could not overcome the Bulls’ fourth-quarter momentum.

Five Jazzmen reached double figures in scoring, led by Lauri Markkanen’s 28 points. Jarred Vanderbilt Landed a double-double with 15 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while Rookie Ochai Agbaji scored 19 points and didn’t miss a shot the entire game. He was 7-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from the three-point line and sank his only foul shot.

