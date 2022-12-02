Utah Jazz, NBA Host ‘Ice Buckets’ Shooting Challenge

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz and the NBA announced that they will host the “NBA Ice Buckets” shooting challenge at Trolley Square beginning in December.

NBA Ice Buckets is a free-to-play shooting challenge on a pop-up indoor basketball court where participants have a chance to win NBA prizes including tickets to the NBA All-Star 2023 events in Salt Lake City, merchandise, and more.

The event will be held at Trolley Square, beginning December 2.

🧊 NBA Ice Buckets is 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 🧊 Head down to Trolley Square for the free-to-play, shooting challenge where you can with tickets, merch, and more. To participate, fans must register through the NBA Events App!#NBAAllStar | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/2rzqeakzkL — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 2, 2022

RELATED: NBA Begins Selling Tickets For ‘NBA Crossover’ 2023 All-Star Event

What Is NBA Ice Buckets?

According to the press release, NBA Ice Buckets is an event that will celebrate NBA All-Star 2023, inviting fans to prove they have “ice in their veins” by making as many shots as possible in 30 seconds at the pop-up court at Trolley Square. Two separate courts with five strategically positioned hoops will provide an experience that is scoreable for all levels of basketball players. Each basket is worth varying points and bonuses.

Results for the players will be uploaded on a live Leaderboard to highlight the top scores which will earn daily prizes.

Fans who are interested in participating in the NBA Ice Buckets event will need to register through the NBA Events App. The NBA Ice Buckets is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from December 2 through February 19 during mall hours at Trolley Square.

Any participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The official opening of Ice Buckets was on Friday which included Utah Jazz president Jim Olson, Salt Lake City director of economic development Lorena Riffo-Jenson, Salt Lake County Deputy Mayor Erin Litvack, Utah Jazz alumni Quincy Lewis and Thurl Bailey, along with Junior Jazz player Berke Tew of Layton, and the Utah Jazz Bear.

All-Star Weekend will begin February 17 with events taking place in Salt Lake City until Sunday, February 19 with the All-Star Game at Vivint Arena.

Follow @TrevorASports