Utah Jazz Mailbag | Craig Bolerjack And Thurl Bailey Answer Your Questions

The day has finally come.

After one of the longest offseason’s — at least it feels that way — in recent memory, the Jazz return to the court on Wednesday night. Utah will open up the 2022-23 NBA season when it hosts Mountain West Rival Denver, with tipoff set for 7 pm

With so much change over the past few months, questions about Utah’s future have been at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Will the Jazz mail in the season for a high draft pick? What can be expected of new head Coach Will Hardy? What young players are a part of the future? What happens to the veterans?

To find answers to these questions and more, Utah Jazz Broadcasters Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey are here to help.

1.) What can fans expect from Hardy in his first season? Was he the right hire? | AJ D. / Salt Lake City, UT

Boler: I’m still getting to know Hardy, but my first instinct? He’s detailed in his approach to coaching and demands effort and defense. Remember, he comes off the Gregg Popovich coaching tree branch, and there’s only one way to play in San Antonio. Win and accountability, no matter your All-Star or MVP status! This is Mostly a new team, and he’ll grow and learn from them and visa-versa. Will there be mistakes? Yes. … But I guarantee Hardy is a quick learner.

2.) What are the major differences between Quin Snyder and Will Hardy? | Maricsa T. / Mesquite, NV

Big T: I think that remains to be seen. We need to give Hardy some time to establish himself as a head coach in his first season. I believe he’s still trying to decide what works with this new team and what and who his consistent options will be. Right off the bat, though, Hardy has stated that he’d like his team to establish a defensive identity. Right now, I think that’s the closest similarity I can see at this point.

3.) What will the Jazz starting lineup look like? The rotation? | Zac M. / Idaho Falls, ID

Boler: Heading into opening night, I think it’s clear Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Lauri Markkanen will be your starting five. If Beasley’s ankle is still on the mend, then Jordan Clarkson jumps into the starting five. Hardy has multiple options off the bench, starting with Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Jazz Nation will see Leandro Bolmaro, Simone Fontecchio, Udoka Azubuike, and Ochai Agbaji until Hardy settles in on a rotation or someone plays their way in.

ALBERTA, CANADA – OCTOBER 2: Mike Conley #11 of the Utah Jazz looks on during a preseason game on October 2, 2022 at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

4.) Who are you guys most excited to see this season? | Jill D. / Bountiful, UT

Big T: I’m really excited to watch Conley and Clarkson this season as they approach it being asked to lead the new group. The other players look up to those two, and their leadership roles will be vital in keeping this team focused, especially through difficult stretches.

5.) Which of the newcomers should have a really big season? | Marcus B. / Ogden, UT

Boler: I’m betting on Markkanen to play high-level basketball. He’s in the best shape of his young career and dominated the Euro League Tournament, averaging 28 points and 8 rebounds while dropping 43 against Croatia. He’s a 7-footer with developing inside-outside skills and will continue to develop defensively in Hardy’s system. Look for Olynyk, Sexton, and Kessler to make contributions quickly.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 14: Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz during a preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks at vivint.SmartHome Arena on October 14, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

6.) Since Utah is hosting the All-Star game, is there a chance we have a representative? If so, who and why? | Kristi D. / Butte, MT

Big T: I believe if the Jazz can have a winning season, three guys will be responsible for carrying that load and possibly be considered for the All-Star team; Conley, Clarkson, and Markkenen.

7.) Is this the roster the Jazz will have for the rest of the season, or do you think more changes are coming? | Justin D. / Park City, UT

Boler: One thing we’ve all learned, especially after this offseason, is that no roster is ever written in stone. I believe management will give their current 15 players a deep look through the first 25 games and then begin the process of who fits into this retooling process. Several players still have value — and injuries that will most likely occur around the league — will only increase their value. Whether the Jazz trade for another player or preferably a first-round pick will be an intriguing franchise decision. CEO Danny Ainge and general manager Justin Zanik have a plan, and we’ll watch it unfold, game by game.

PORTLAND, OR – OCTOBER 4: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers during a preseason game on October 4, 2022 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.