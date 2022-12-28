Utah Jazz Linked to 3-Way Trade Rumor by NBA Insider

Despite being in the midst of a playoff push, the Utah Jazz continue to be at the center of the NBA rumor mill. The latest trade rumor linked Utah to a botched three-way trade with the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks that involved ex-Jazzman Jae Crowder, John Collins, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic spilled the beans.

“The Suns remain engaged with multiple teams about moving Jae Crowder,” Charania said. “They’re talking to Milwaukee right now [and] Atlanta. One scenario I was told recently was between Utah, Phoenix and Atlanta. That deal would have sent John Collins to Utah. Those three teams discussed a potential deal in the last month or so. I’m told the deal failed to gain traction when Utah asked for multiple first-round picks … Phoenix would have gotten Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, who they really like in a potential deal.”

It’s not surprising that the Jazz would want first-round picks in return for Beasley and Vanderbilt. Both players are producing on the court and have a team-friendly deal. Beasley has a team option that will be picked up for $16.4 million in 2023-24, which is a bargain for a player who ranks fifth in the league in three-pointers made.

Vanderbilt is also signed through 2024 for only $4.7 million. Utah’s starting forward has always been a Menace on the defensive end, but he’s also developing a corner three-point shot. Vanderbilt has already made a career-high 15 three-pointers on a respectable 38%.

Whether Beasley stays or goes could hinge on whether the Jazz re-sign shooting guard Jordan Clarkson. The former Sixth Man of the Year is rumored to be in talks with Jazz management on a new deal, but nothing is imminent. Clarkson is in a position to cash in big, and he may opt to test the 2023 free-agent market.

If the Jazz do spend on Clarkson, would it make sense to re-sign a player in Beasley who plays the same position? That’s a question management will be asking behind closed doors at Jazz HQ.

However, Clarkson could price Utah out, and the Jazz might opt ​​to lock Beasley in at a cheaper rate and move him in as the starting shooting guard next year. Either way, the Jazz are positioned well at that position for 2023-24 and beyond.

