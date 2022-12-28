Utah Jazz Linked to 3-Way Trade Rumor by NBA Insider

Despite being in the midst of a playoff push, the Utah Jazz continue to be at the center of the NBA rumor mill. The latest trade rumor linked Utah to a botched three-way trade with the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks that involved ex-Jazzman Jae Crowder, John Collins, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic spilled the beans.

“The Suns remain engaged with multiple teams about moving Jae Crowder,” Charania said. “They’re talking to Milwaukee right now [and] Atlanta. One scenario I was told recently was between Utah, Phoenix and Atlanta. That deal would have sent John Collins to Utah. Those three teams discussed a potential deal in the last month or so. I’m told the deal failed to gain traction when Utah asked for multiple first-round picks … Phoenix would have gotten Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, who they really like in a potential deal.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button