Utah Jazz Garnering Trade Interest from Four NBA Teams on Jordan Clarkson

Rumors of the next Utah Jazz Domino to fall are starting to trickle following the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade last week.

Could Jordan Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year, be next on Jazz executive Danny Ainge’s list? Brett Siegel of Fastbreak shared some insight based on information from NBA sources.

“When the Jazz first traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the beginning of July, teams around the league not only inquired about Mitchell, but they also inquired about Clarkson’s availability. The Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors were among those teams to show interest at that time, sources told Fastbreak on FanNation.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button