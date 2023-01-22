Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen Should Have All-Star & MIP Honors Sewn Up

Lauri Markkanen has made a major leap that no one saw coming. As the seventh player selected in the 2017 NBA draft, Markkanen’s production with the Utah Jazz has been the career expectation of the 7-footer coming into the NBA.

But after five years of inconsistent Offensive play, ‘The Finnisher’ was cast off as a decent role player with trade value rather than the dynamic No. 1 option is a playoff team.

