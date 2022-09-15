Utah Jazz Finalize Coaching Staff

The Utah Jazz announced today that Alex Jensen, Lamar Skeeter, and Bryan Bailey will serve as Assistant coaches on first-year head Coach Will Hardy’s staff with Evan Bradds, Irv Roland, Sean Sheldon, and Jason Terry. Chris Jones and Sanjay Lumpkin will serve as player development coaches. In addition, Jeff Hornacek will rejoin the Jazz as a coaching consultant, and Becca Ward will serve as director of team operations.

Jensen will enter his 10th season as Assistant Coach for the Utah Jazz. Jensen’s coaching experience includes one season as a player development assistant with the Jazz and two seasons as the head coach of the NBA Development League’s Canton Charge. Jensen served as head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball AmeriCup Team, which earned Bronze at the 2022 FIBA ​​AmeriCup.

Skeeter concluded his sixth season as an Assistant Coach with the Jazz in 2021-22 after spending the previous two seasons as a player development/video analyst. Before moving to Salt Lake City, Skeeter spent a season with the Atlanta Hawks as a basketball operations intern in the summer of 2013 before transitioning into the player development/video intern for the 2013-14 campaign.

Bailey concluded his third season with the Jazz player development department in 2021-22 after spending the previous two seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Salt Lake City Stars. Prior to joining the Stars, he spent the 2016-17 season as an Assistant Coach for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Bradds will join the Utah coaching staff, most recently serving as a player enhancement coach for the Boston Celtics in 2021-22. He has additional coaching experience as an Assistant for the G League’s Maine Red Claws in 2017-18 and as a video Analyst with the Celtics (2018-20).

Terry joins the Jazz after most recently being the head coach of the G League’s Grand Rapids Gold in 2021-22 and an Assistant Coach at the University of Arizona in 2020-21. Prior to his coaching professions, Terry had an illustrious 19-year NBA career (1999-18), playing for six different teams and earning an NBA Championship in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks.

Roland will enter his second year on the organization’s coaching staff. Roland is a long-time basketball coach, player development specialist, player, and basketball trainer, having last coached in the NBA with the Houston Rockets. He got his start in the NBA in 2004 as a video Assistant with the Boston Celtics and went on to work in various roles in video and player development with the Hornets, Suns and Rockets.

Sheldon will be in his first season on the Jazz coaching staff, previously spending five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs in various capacities, including head video coordinator, Assistant video Coordinator and quality assurance assistant. Prior to his time with the Spurs, he served as a Graduate Assistant at Michigan State while earning his Master’s degree in 2017-18. Prior to Entering coaching, he played professionally in Switzerland in 2016-17 after a four-year career at William and Mary.

Jones is in his fourth season, and Lumpkin is in his third season with the team, previously serving in the development/advance scouting and video department. Jones was a four-year Collegiate player at Pittsburgh (2013-17) and Lumpkin competed five seasons at Northwestern (2012-17) going on to play two seasons in the NBA G League with the then Erie BayHawks (2018-20).

Hornacek rejoins the Jazz previously serving as an Assistant Coach with the franchise from 2011-13. He has other prior coaching experience with the Houston Rockets as an Assistant (2020-22), head Coach of the New York Knicks (2016-18) and Phoenix Suns (2013-16). As a player, he appeared in 1077 games (910 starts) with Phoenix (1986-92), Philadelphia (1993-94) and Utah (1994-00). His jersey was retired by the Jazz on Nov. 19, 2002.