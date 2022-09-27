Utah Jazz Acquire Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee, and Cash Considerations

Team sends forward Bojan Bogdanović to Detroit Pistons

The Utah Jazz have acquired center/forward Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Bojan Bogdanović.

Olynyk (6-11, 240, Gonzaga) is Entering his 10th NBA season, having appeared in 610 games (166 starts) with Boston (2013-17), Miami (2017-21), Houston (2020-21), and Detroit (2021-22), owning career averages of 10.1 points on 47.6 percent from the field, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per contest. A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, spent last season with the Pistons, playing in 40 games (one start), averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 boards, and 2.8 assists in 19.1 minutes. Following his first professional season in 2013-14, Olynyk was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The 31-year-old was a three-year Collegiate player at Gonzaga (2009-13), where during his senior season, he averaged 17.8 points on 62.9 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 26.4 minutes per contest , garnering 2012-13 Consensus All-America First Team, All-WCC First Team, and WCC Player of the Year honors. He has represented the Canadian Men’s National Team in multiple events since 2010.

Lee (6-2, 183, Vanderbilt) is entering his third NBA season, having spent two seasons with Detroit, owning career averages of 5.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 85 games (seven starts). Originally drafted with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Jazz, he was traded to Detroit on Draft Night. In 2021-22 he appeared in 19 games with the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League, averaging 24.0 points, 7.2 assists, 4.8 boards, and 2.3 steals in 36.8 minutes per game, earning 2021-22 All-NBA G League Second Team honors.