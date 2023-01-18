Utah Golf & Travel Expo comes to Salt Lake City Feb. 24-25, 2023

If you love golf, you’ll want to grab your tickets to the 2023 Utah Golf & Travel Expo. On Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24-25, 2023, the Utah Golf & Travel Expo will be making its big return to Salt Lake City. Utah’s only golf Expo is back and under new ownership! The Expo will be held at Mountain America Exposition Center at 9575 State St., Sandy, UT 84070.

If you’re a Utahn who enjoys playing golf or wants to learn how, this is the golf event of the year you won’t want to miss. Come to the Expo to see the top golf resorts and vendors in Utah and beyond—all under one roof!

This fun, family-friendly event is perfect for people of all ages as kids 17 and under are FREE.

“As the new owners of the show, we have invested heavily in creating a really great show experience for our attendees in 2023. We are excited to welcome new partners like The Salt Lake Tribune, Topgolf, Dryvebox and Uinta Golf to name a few, ” says Ryan Chackel, owner, Utah Golf & Travel Expo.

“Attendees will see a bunch of new vendors from the local/regional market in addition to Las Vegas, Oregon and California. We are doing a lot of contests with cash prizes like the long drive competition, closest to the pin contest and a putting challenge as well. You will also be able to enjoy some food and drink and hang out in our expanded 19th hole area and play games like corn hole and others in between chatting with the vendors from the show,” Chackel says.

Lots to see at the new and improved expo!

The 2023 Expo is new and improved. Here’s a sampling of what guests can expect from the expo:

Long drive and closest to the pin challenges courtesy of Dryvebox, the nation’s leading mobile golf simulator.

Every attendee receives a $10-dollars-off coupon from Topgolf.

Sample the latest gear from top manufacturers courtesy of Uinta Golf and the onsite driving range.

Play games at the expo’s 19th hole.

Play a free round on the Parr’s Mini Golf 9-hole course or enter the putting challenge and compete against other players in the 9-hole putting tournament with cash prizes.

Enter to win trips and prizes with the show’s vendors like trips to Las Vegas, rounds of golf and more.

Delicious food and drinks.

If you love the game, the Expo will give you the opportunity to immerse yourself in everything golf and travel-related, and it will enable you to stay abreast of the latest happenings in the golf world. You’ll leave the event with golf course and resort brochures, promotions and coupons, fresh ideas for golf destinations, and perhaps even some new gear. And remember, kids are welcome—the event was designed with all ages in mind.

“The Expo is meant to be a fun experience for everyone who enjoys golf and the golf lifestyle,” Chackel says. Every attendee will get a $10 off coupon from Topgolf which covers the cost of entry to the expo. We’re also giving away thousands of dollars in trips to Las Vegas, rounds of golf, product and more that will be given away both days.”

Chackel says there is a lot of great value worked into the show experience and just an overall good time. “Our top priority is for our attendees and vendors to really enjoy themselves at the Expo in 2023, so we’ve focused a lot of resources on that goal.”

The Expo will be giving away a foursome in the largest golf and culinary event in Las Vegas, the Audi Lake Las Vegas Classic, which includes tournament entry and tickets to the Culinary Feast featuring 15 of the best restaurants in Las Vegas, set for September 2023 .

Mark your calendar Feb. 24-25

Be sure to mark your calendar. The Utah Golf & Travel Expo is Feb. 24-25, 2023 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. On Friday, the 24th, the Expo runs from 9 am-7 pm and on Saturday, Feb. 25th, the Expo runs from 9 am-6 pm Escape for the day (or both days) and get yourself ready for the 2023 golf season!

The cost to attend the show is $12 for an adult, $10 for senior citizens (62 and older) and kids 17 and under are free. And remember, every attendee gets a $10 OFF coupon good towards Topgolf Salt Lake so it covers the cost of entry.

Purchase your 2023 Utah Golf & Travel Expo tickets here. The official Lodging partner of the 2023 Expo is the Holiday Inn South Jordan. Show rates available—book your room now.