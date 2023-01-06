Utah football’s Paul Maile reportedly Entering transfer Portal

For the second time Thursday, multiple reports have emerged that a Utah Utes football player is entering the transfer portal.

While running back Ricky Parks is reportedly entering the Portal after having never played a down for the Utes, the second one of the day is a very experienced player, as starting center Paul Maile is reportedly entering.

Utah OL Paul Maile has entered the Portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned. Starting center for the Utes with 16 career starts. — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 5, 2023

Maile, a Utahn who prepped at East High just minutes away from the Utes’ campus, developed in his years at Utah into a starting caliber player after being part of the program’s 2018 recruiting class.

Listed by the Utes at 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds, Maile ended up starting 16 games over two seasons (four in 2021 with one of those coming at right guard and three at center and 12 in 2022, all at center) after playing sparingly his first three seasons on the hill.

“The thing that he brings more than anything, he’s doing a nice job on the field but his leadership, his toughness, those are things that aren’t necessarily going to show up in any sorted, graded work,” Utah Offensive line Coach Jim Harding said about Maile prior to this season.

“He’s the most vocal guy out there. He’s really embraced that role. That’s important at the center position because he’s the one making the majority of calls. He has a really high football IQ.”

Maile has one year of eligibility remaining.