Utah football’s Ja’Quinden Jackson’s future is at running back

Los Angeles • As University of Utah quarterback quarterback-turned-running back Ja’Quinden Jackson has continued to perform well in his new position, the assumption has been that his future beyond Monday’s Rose Bowl will be at running back.

On Friday morning, Andy Ludwig erased any doubt.

Utah’s Offensive Coordinator at one point discussed a potential post-Cam Rising quarterback room this spring as being an open competition between Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson, and Brandon Rose, while making no mention of Jackson.

The obvious follow-up to that was, is Jackson going to exclusively play running back moving forward?

“He will be a running back,” Ludwig said. “He will be a big-time running back.”

So ends any speculation as to which position Jackson will play in 2023 as he currently has 450 yards and eight touchdowns on just 65 carries, good for 6.9 yards per carry, after making the switch in late September. Jackson, who began this season as the No. 3 quarterback after losing a QB2 competition to Barnes during fall camp, has registered back-to-back 100-yard games, including 13 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Pac-12 Championship game win over USC.

With NFL Draft decisions still pending, Utah may return four of its top five rushers from this season, a group that would include Rising, who has rushed for 409 yards and six touchdowns on 68 attempts, many of them coming by design within Ludwig’s scheme.

“I couldn’t be happier for him, happier for us,” Ludwig said. “They took to that and it was a conversation because we were having some tailback depth issues. I said, ‘Hey, when we’re working on handoffs with the running backs, would you please just take a couple as a running back?’ It looks so natural and he’s gotten better each week. I think he’s on the path to being a big-time running back for the Utah Utes.”

As for Ludwig contending that a three-way QB competition would mark spring practice, that does not take into account the potential to find another Veteran option in the NCAA Transfer Portal if Rising were to leave.

“That will come up,” Ludwig said. “We’ll see what Cam wants to do and reassess from there, but that’s always an option. It’s always an option.”

Braeden Daniels likely leaving

A fifth-year junior with one season of eligibility remaining, Braeden Daniels accepted a Senior Bowl invitation on Nov. 15, usually a clear indication that a player intends to leave school.

The All-Pac-12 first-team Offensive lineman didn’t deny that on Friday morning.

(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP) Utah Offensive lineman Braeden Daniels answers questions during a news conference ahead of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

“I will most likely be declaring for the NFL, but it’s been great here,” Daniels said. “I didn’t want to leave, but it’s time.”

Working in his favor as he begins the NFL Draft process is the fact Daniels is versatile, having started 18 times at left guard, 13 at left tackle, and 11 at right tackle. All 13 starts at left tackle have come this season as the Anchor to a Utah Offensive line that has only allowed nine sacks.

Multiple mock drafts and scouting sites have Daniels projected inside as a guard at the pro level.

“I want to enter the NFL Draft as the most versatile offensive lineman,” Daniels said. “That’s something I have to embrace and after playing all the different positions, having that film, it’s going to help me excel within the draft.”

Thomas Yassmi’s leaning toward staying

With season-ending injuries to tight ends Brant Kuithe and now Dalton Kincaid, who will not play in the Rose Bowl, Yassmin has taken on a more active role for the Utes down the stretch.

Another fifth-year junior with one season to play, Yassmin sounded Friday morning like he’s up for more in 2023.

(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP) Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin answers a question during a press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Penn State Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m definitely leaning more towards staying,” Yassmin said. “I’d like to stay, but it’s hard being in college for five or so years. That decision I guess will come after the game, but I am probably most likely leaning towards staying, yes.”

Yassmin, who grew up in Australia playing rugby and had never played American football before his arrival here in 2018, has enjoyed a breakout season. His twelve catches for 300 yards and five touchdowns are all career-highs, fueling the notion that he would be a significant piece of the puzzle in 2023, whether or not Kuithe opts to return off a torn ACL.

“It’s a lot of things, it’s the same for everyone,” Yassmin said. “School, age of course is a big one. I just turned 23, and just assessing my options. I won’t go too far into it, but there are some other options as well.”

He kept those future options to himself Friday, but for what it’s worth, Yassmin was once considered a rugby prodigy with a future as a professional and as a member of Australia’s national team. Opting to return home and dive back into rugby should not be discounted.