Utah football’s Clark Phillips III declares for NFL Draft, will skip Rose Bowl

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs for a touchdown after intercepting an Oregon State Beavers pass, in PAC 12 football action between the Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

To the surprise of no one, Clark Phillips III will not be returning to the University of Utah next fall.

A third-year sophomore All-American at cornerback, Phillips III declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday morning. That brings a close to a college career that began with a ton of hype and promise, with the Lakewood, Calif. native following through on all of it.

Phillips III is projected as a potential first-round selection when the draft begins on April 27 in Kansas City.

Phillips III’s father, Clark Phillips Sr., and a Utah Athletic department spokesperson both told The Salt Lake Tribune behind the announcement that he will not play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 vs. Penn State.

“Every single person I have come in contact with, from the staff, to the students and alumni, to The MUSS, to the coaches has welcomed me with open arms and helped me grow, not only as a football player, but more importantly as a person,” Phillips III said in a statement. “I want to thank every person here at The U for these incredible memories and years. I want to thank my family for their love, guidance, and support.”

The highest-rated Recruit in the history of the program, Phillips III was an immediate day-one starter during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, starting in all 31 games he played in.

A finalist for this season’s Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back, Phillips III became a force this fall for a Utah team that won the Pac-12 for the second straight season. His six interceptions are tied for second-most nationally. He ends his career with nine, including four that were returned for touchdowns.

Earlier Monday, Phillips III clinched Consensus All-America status when the Associated Press named him a first-team All-American. He had already received first-team nods from the Walter Camp Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America.

Since 2009, the NCAA has recognized the All-America teams as determined by the Associated Press, the Walter Camp Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, The Sporting News, and the AFCA when determining unanimous All-Americans. Any player receiving first-team designations from all five organizations is considered a unanimous All-American. At least three first-team Nods out of the five means a player is a Consensus All-American.

The Sporting News will announce its All-America team on Tuesday, and AFCA on Wednesday. Now the ninth Consensus Utah All-American since 2002, Phillips III is bidding to become the program’s first unanimous All-American on offense or defense.

AFCA infamously cost former Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd unanimous status last season when the organization named him a second-team selection. The Jacksonville Jaguars had already received first-team selections from the other four.