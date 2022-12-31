Utah Football Wraps Up Rose Bowl Media Day, Team Photo

View of the entrance to the Rose Bowl before the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Washington Huskies on October 6, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA- Utah football is moving right along through all of the Rose Bowl activities and events. The latest took place Saturday morning at the Rose Bowl Stadium where the team completed their media day and team photo in very soggy conditions.

The Utes were on hand for about 30 minutes for interviews with both local, regional, and national media. Then they were escorted to the front of the Rose Bowl for the iconic Rose Bowl Game team photo.

Utah Football’s Jam-Packed Rose Bowl Schedule

The Rose Bowl has kept the Utes pretty busy throughout Bowl week since their arrival on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, both Utah and Penn State got to enjoy Disneyland while being a part of the traditional Rose Bowl Cavalcade. Thursday’s event Featured a night out at Lawry’s the Prime Rib for the Beef Bowl for the Utes while Penn State had a night to themselves. Friday was Utah’s night off and it appears they spent it wandering around Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum based off of various players’ Instagram stories. This all led up to Saturday’s event at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium.

A Moment In Time

In 2024 the Rose Bowl will look a little different than most of us are accustomed to. The iconic game will most likely no longer take place on January 1 and won’t always feature the top schools from the Pac-12 and Big Ten conferences as the Rose Bowl makes its transition as part of the new 12-team College Football Playoff.

Having the last “traditional” Rose Bowl feature an old power in Penn State who first appeared in the Rose Bowl in 1923 and an up-and-comer in the college football world in Utah who made their first trip last season, feels like an appropriate way to Usher in a new era for the prestigious Bowl game.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 am–12 pm) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports