Utah Football Uses Weather To Debut Game Nine Uniform

Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) runs the ball to the end zone, but the play is called back due to a penalty, during the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Spencer Heaps, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football had apparently already shot their uniform promo for game nine when the model for the week, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon had a different idea. On a snowy Wednesday, Dixon encouraged the Utes’ creative team to go outside and shoot the uniform rather than the indoor ones they had previously shot. Utah went with Dixon’s idea.

After @dylanfsmith18 took some 🔥 indoor photos, JD ran back up to our office and asked to take a few outside in the snow. Solid idea, @jdixon__25! https://t.co/bETO2DfJaS — Maddie Hansen (@maddiehansen33) November 2, 2022

Another Classic Utah Football Uniform

Utah will be going with another one of their most iconic looks- red helmet with white facemask, red jersey, and white pants. The combo was really emphasized in the crisp, clean, Utah snow – some of the first of the season in Salt Lake City.

According to the Twitter account @ute_armourUtah football has worn the combo a total of 11 times in the Under Armor era and have gone 9-2 in the combination.

The Utes have worn this combo (🔴⚪️🔴⚪️) 11 previous times in the Under Armor era (est. 2008) for a record of 9-2 🔥. pic.twitter.com/NEmIeFt6O9 — Ute Armor (@ute_armour) November 2, 2022

It is possible fans can enjoy Utah’s week nine uniform combination in the way they were shot for social media- in snowy weather. Saturday’s game currently has a forecast of 53 degrees with about a 20% chance of precipitation at kickoff with it bumping up to around 50% by the time the contest should be wrapping up.

Utah will be taking on the Arizona Wildcats at home in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday with kickoff at 5:30 pm MT. The game will be aired on Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes will be looking to continue their quest for a repeat at the Pac-12 Championship needing to win out the rest of the season with earlier losses to Florida and UCLA. Utah will be home the next two weeks, hosting the Stanford Cardinal the following weekend for Senior Night.

Utah will then be back on the road to take on the No. 8 ranked Oregon Ducks in Eugene at Autzen Stadium on November 19. That same day USC will be paying across-town Rival UCLA a visit in Pasadena. Many have this weekend marked for the Pac-12 in determining who will be making the trip to Las Vegas to compete for the 2022 Conference Title.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 am–12 pm) on The KSL Sports Zone.

