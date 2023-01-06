Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It’s Transfer Portal Time.

Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven’t had to utilize the Portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the Portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.

On the flip side of that, the Utes have seen players leave as well, many of whom are simply looking for opportunities at more playing time. On Monday, the Transfer Portal officially opened and again, there will be Utes that are expected to seek greener pastures (more playing time).

This is the first cycle with transfer Portal windows, which stretch from Dec. 5 to January 18 for the FBS with another period from April 15-30. No longer can players enter the Portal whenever they please, although there are always exceptions to the rules. Graduate transfers and players whose head coaches have left the program are not subject to these guidelines, which is why Athletes have already started entering the portal.

This list will be updated when players officially enter the Portal or declare their intentions.

Departures (8):

DB Malone Mataele

LB Ethan Calvert

DE Tyler Wegis

LB Mason Tufaga

YOU Landon Morris

RB Micah Bernard

RB Ricky Parks

OL Paul Maile