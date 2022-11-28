Utah Football Set To Take On USC In Pac-12 Championship Game

THE GAME

The No. 14 University of Utah Football team is set to defend its title on Friday, Dec. 2 when they take on the No. 6 USC Trojans in Las Vegas, Nev., for the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game. The game will kick off in Allegiant Stadium at 6 pm MT on FOX.

FOLLOW ALONG

REGULARS

Utah’s appearance in this week’s Pac-12 Championship game will be its second straight and its fourth in the past five seasons. Utah won the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon in 2021, beating the Ducks 38-10.

BY THE NUMBERS

• With a win, the Utes will have won its second straight Pac-12 title.

• Utah won its ninth game of the year at Colorado on Nov. 26, giving the Utes 11 seasons with 9+ wins in the Kyle Whittingham round.

• Extending plays is Utah’s specialty this season, ranking eighth in the FBS in third down conversions (.503).

• Utah ranks fifth in both sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed per game in the country.

• The Utes are averaging 39.4 points per game, ranking 10th nationally.

NEED TO KNOW

• Entering the Pac-12 Championship game, Utah leads the Pac-12 in third down and fourth down defense, first downs defense, passing defense, rushing defense, scoring defense, total defense and time of possession.

• Utah is the only team in the Pac-12 that ranks in the top-20 nationally in both scoring offense and defense, ranking 10th and 19th.

• In the last three games, Utah has been averaging 67.3 yards per scoring drive while averaging 51.4 in the previous nine games.

• Utah is averaging 26.4 first downs per game while holding opponents to 15.5, ranking fourth in first down offense and 11th in first down defense in the FBS.

• Utah is 24-15 in games when ranked in the CFP poll since the CFP’s Inception in 2014.

• Utah is Bowl eligible for the 14th time in the Whittingham era.

• Utah has nine consecutive years of winning seasons, including 2022, dating back to 2014. The Utes have finished with a winning season in 16 of Whittingham’s 18 years as head coach.

• Utah has sold out Rice-Eccles Stadium in 76 consecutive games, dating back to the 2010 season opener. Utah set a new season attendance record in 2022, bringing in 52,057 per game.