Utah Football Revealed Game 11 Look, Social Media Approves

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football Revealed their Game 11- all white throwback look they will be wearing against Oregon, and it got rave reviews on social media. The Utes have already worn the combo once this season against Florida, but the combo is arguably becoming its most popular and nationally recognized look thanks to the Rose Bowl and Swamp.

It also makes sense Utah football would use a rising star to model the look in safety Sioni Vaki who has been crushing his play time the past few games.

Taking A Closer Look At The All Whites

Utah’s look is very clean and fresh featuring red throwback numbers and stripes on the sleeves against the stark white of the jersey. Instead of the drum and feather logo, the helmets feature the red interlocking U logo. They also went with red facemasks and the “22 Forever” Decal on the back to finish the look.

Utah’s look for Florida and now Oregon is almost identical to what they wore to play in their first-ever Rose Bowl against Ohio State aside from the custom helmet Decal that Featured a rose Nestled between the interlocking U. That particular helmet design was added this past summer into the Rose Bowl Museum inside the Rose Bowl due to its iconic look and the incredible story behind the team that wore it.

The Utes’ recent luck in the uniforms hasn’t been the best, notching heartbreaking 3-point losses to both TOSU and Florida despite putting on epic shows for a national audience. Utah will be hoping the Tides shift in their direction on Saturday, as the Winner of the game almost certainly stamps their ticket to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship.

Social Media Reaction To Utah’s Look For Oregon

When Oregon sees these and thinks they are playing Stanford https://t.co/OCTnb0KcWp pic.twitter.com/yYz8e0QzkO — Matt (@NoPitStops) November 17, 2022

This and also the one with the red jersey. The best uniform combos we have. Absolutely beautiful. https://t.co/7KPNwRSCU4 — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) November 17, 2022

I wouldn’t be mad if these were our permanent uniforms 😍 https://t.co/lccYMTKuT7 — Trey Oliver (@TreyOliver39) November 17, 2022

glad Utah kind of married themselves to this combo https://t.co/EO9eBQTiYd — lurch (@eatthelurch) November 17, 2022

One of the best https://t.co/Qtz95yhe74 — 🌹Utefan42 🌹 (@utefan42) November 16, 2022

🦆 hunting szn https://t.co/mqnt722ubl — Jordan Clarkson’s Chai (@utesjazzfins) November 16, 2022

