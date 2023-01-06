Utah Football Receives Commitment From Transfer Kicker

SALT LAKE CITY- As good as Utah football has been the past few seasons, perhaps one of the biggest hang-ups has been the kicking game. The Utes have had a proud history of very consistent, reliable Kickers in guys like Louie Sakoda, Andy Phillips and Matt Gay, but recently have had a hard time in that arena. Thankfully, Utah hasn’t had to rely on the kicking game as much the past few seasons with the emergence of the offense since about 2019, but a good kicker is like an insurance policy- you always want to have one just in case.

Utah football may have just gotten some significant help in their kicking game for the 2023 season in Colorado transfer Cole Becker who announced his commitment Friday morning. He will be joining the team next week on scholarship.

What Cole Becker Brings To Utah

Becker will join the Utes as a junior and was widely considered a bright spot in an otherwise rough 2022 season for the Buffaloes. The Talented kicker decided to transfer when the new head coach, Deion Sanders brought his kicker from Jacksonville State with him.

In 2022 Becker finished 11 of 13 in field goals, hitting a long of 49 yards. Becker was 20 of 21 on extra points and had 36 touchbacks on kickoffs.

As a freshman in 2021, Becker made three of four field goal attempts that were 50 yards or more. Becker’s longest field goal to date was a 56-yarder against Oregon in the 2021 football season.

This is all good news for the Utes who have struggled with getting touchbacks on kickoffs and having a kicker who can hit field goals with consistency the past few seasons.

